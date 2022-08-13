Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Online: Sierra Club webinar: “Our Children’s Trust,” today, 2 p.m. Virginia lawsuit Layla H. v. Commonwealth was filed by 13 youth alleging permits for fossil fuel infrastructure violated their rights. Presented by the Rappahannock Group Sierra Club. Pre-registration required. facebook.com/events/908536313436777?ref=newsfeed.
- Health and Social Wellness Outreach at The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon–1:30 p.m. Healthy Generations discusses Transportation; cooking demonstration by Michael Meades from Encompass Health; blood pressure and help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; learn how to use AccessMeCare.
- Supporting Fresh Food Access, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, noon–1 p.m. Candice Armstrong of Virginia Community Food Connections discusses programs to improve food security and nutrition access. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Dahlgren Heritage Museum Speaker Series Event at The Estate at White Hall, 3668 White Hall Road, King George, Wednesday, 5 p.m. Topic/speakers TBD. Free. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
- Literacy kit sort-a-thon, 3310 Shannon Park Drive, Thursday, 4–6 p.m. Help Rappahannock United Way package items collected to build literacy kits. rappahannockunitedway.org.
- History at Sunset: “Thunder and Flame: Bernard’s Cabins in the Battle of Fredericksburg,” Meet at Bernard’s Cabins trailhead, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Ranger-led program lasts about 90 minutes. Free. Bring bug spray and water. Wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
- Job fair, Culpeper Technical Education Center, 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, Culpeper, Saturday, 10 a.m.–noon. Speak to 20 local employers about 200 career opportunities. Resume writing workshops at 11 a.m. daily leading up to job fair. Call 540/614-2604 for resume assistance and to register for job fair.
- Virtual author talks: Dr. Michele Harper, author of “The Beauty in Breaking,” Aug. 22, 9–10 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area 4th Tuesday Program, Zoom, Aug. 23, 7 p.m. Alysa Walden and Krystal Williams talk about the “4-H Youth Camp Scholarship Fund.” Free. Requires pre-registration. mgacra.org.
- Welcome to Colonial Beach meet up, Colonial Beach Town Hall, 315 Douglas Ave., Colonial Beach, Aug. 25, 6 p.m. Learn about Colonial Beach, the surrounding area, while meeting neighbors. Speaker is Victoria Luna, vice chair of the planning commission. Hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. cbcommunityfoundation.org.
- Virtual author talks: Liz Wiseman, author of “Impact Players—How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger and Multiply Your Impact,” Aug. 25, noon–1 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
- GCC Barbara J. Fried Center tour, 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Stafford, Aug. 25, noon. Check in at front lobby—Room 115. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.
- Fried Chicken Dinner, Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 29361 Elys Ford Road, Richardsville, Aug. 27, 4–7p.m. $10 per dinner. Eat in or drive through for take out meals. Traffic will be directed. 540/399-1122; or day of the dinner 540/399-1890.
MEETINGS
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area general membership meeting, Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater Room, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Laura Westermeier presents “Dinosaur Plants.” Free. Meeting is also available via Zoom. Requires pre-registration. mgacra.org.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.