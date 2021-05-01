Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Love Scrub Fredericksburg, Hurkamp Park, Prince Edward Street, today, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spruce up the park, museum and visitor center. Everyone must wear a mask. More details and registration at eventbrite.com.
- Blood drives, Monday, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; or Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Equal Exchange and Fair Trade, Zoom, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. With Luke Fowler, a worker-owner of Equal Exchange fair trade cooperative. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.
- Blood drive, Country Inn & Suites, 5327 Jefferson Davis Highway, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- “Writing for Your Health,” RCC’s Kilmarnock Center, Tuesday and May 11 and 18, 1–3 p.m. Learn how expressive writing can decrease doctor visits and improve blood pressure, lung, liver and immune system functioning, boost memory, and increase feelings of well-being and satisfaction. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45 (includes workbook) is required. Discounts available. Masks and social distancing required. Class size is limited to 10. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824; email minderrieden@rappahannock.edu; or visit rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Wednesday, 1–7 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Virtual REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education training, Zoom, Thursday, 9:30 a.m. Free 60-minute virtual class, presented by a qualified instructor from the Rappahannock Area Community Services, Prevention Services team. Free Narcan and REVIVE! kit distribution times announced during trainings. For more information, contact Sherry Norton–Williams at 540/374-3337, ext. 7533; or snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org. Register at bit.ly/5-6-2021.
- Blood drive, Reva Fire Department, 18230 Burmingham Road, Culpeper, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Mother’s Day Golf Classic, Meadows Farms Golf Course, Friday. Registration and breakfast at 8 a.m., captain’s choice at 9 a.m. Individual registration $75, foursome $300. Sponsorships available. Proceeds benefit Paul Stefan Home. Register at paulstefanhome.org. More information at adihlmann@paulstefanhome.org; 540/854-2300.
- Blood drive, Country Inn & Suites, 5327 Jefferson Davis Highway, Friday, 2–7 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Lunch & Learn: Food as Medicine, Facebook Live, Friday, noon to 1 p.m. Faye Krause discusses how to prevent and treat illnesses, starting in your kitchen. Join at facebook.com/crrlnews. No Facebook account needed.
- Shred Hunger fundraiser, Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For $5 a box (24” x 18”), Shred It will securely shred personal papers on site. Sponsored by Greater Falls Run Lions Club to benefit SERVE and the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank.
- Food for All Co-op 5K Walk/Run, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Saturday, 8–11 a.m. $35 plus $3.96 signup fee. Includes in-person and virtual options. Event proceeds benefit Food for All program which gives an additional discount to Food Co-op customers shopping with SNAP. runsignup.com/Race/Events/VA/Fredericksburg/Coop5K.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, May 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Blood drive, Ferry Farm Baptist Church, 1 Westmoreland Drive, May 11, 1–7 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, May 12, 1–7 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Diabetes Self Management Education Workshop, Zoom, May 13–June 17, 1 p.m. Free. Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services hosts this 2.5 hours per week, interactive workshop. Pre-registration is required. If you are hesitant to use Zoom, an alternate day/time through conference calls may be available. Contact Bonnie at bonnired@comcast.net or 540/547-4824 with questions and to register.
- Blood drive, Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., May 15, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Guided walking tour: North Anna Battlefield Park, 11576 Verdon Road, Doswell, May 22, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Light breakfast followed by tour with Gordon Rhea. $20–$25; $10 to include lunch at tavern. Be prepared for many miles of trails, steep hills and uneven terrain. Make reservations with David Deal at 804/537-5050, ext. 24; or ddeal@hanovertavern.org.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.