CLASSES / EVENTS

Spring open house, Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, today, 1–5 p.m. Tour the house, studio and galleries of the famous American painter. Free. garimelchers.org/news/calendar-of-events.

From the Field to the Big House, 483 Great House Road, Stratford, today, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Historical interpreters highlight the history of some of the enslaved communities at Stratford Hall. Free. simpletix.com/e/from-the-field-to-the-big-house-tickets-129909.

Walking tour: “Black Businesses & Entrepreneurship in Fredericksburg, 1787–Present,” Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., Monday, 4 p.m. Led by Gaila Sims, tour runs about two hours and includes 12 stops. $20–$25.famva.org.

“Scam Prevention: Don’t fall for the call,” Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Tuesday, 10 a.m.–noon. Join the Fredericksburg Police Department and Department of Social Services for a presentation about phone scams. Free. Register by email Elizabeth.Smith1@dss.virginia.gov; or call 540/372-1032 ext. 255.

Card making, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Make cheery summer or Fourth of July cards to be donated to Mental Health America of Fredericksburg to help support of their senior programs. fxbgfood.coop.

International Family Day, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Craft demonstrations, hands-on activities and light refreshments. Free admission. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Memorial Day Weekend Luminaria, Fredericksburg National Cemetery, Sunken Road and Lafayette Boulevard, Saturday, 8–11 p.m. Bugler plays taps every 30 minutes, park staff relate stories about some of the soldiers, and 15,300 luminaria are lit throughout the cemetery. Free. Park at the UMW lot at the corner of William Street and Sunken Road; Fredericksburg Trolley will provide shuttle service. Accessible parking available in the visitor center parking lot at 1013 Lafayette Boulevard. Rain date is May 28. Pets are not permitted in the cemetery. 540/693-3200; or go.nps.gov/fredericksburg-luminaria.

Memorial Day Commemoration, Fredericksburg National Cemetery, Sunken Road and Lafayette Boulevard, May 29, noon. Keynote speaker is Lewis Rogers, superintendent of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. The 23rd Regiment United States Colored Troops living history unit provides the color guard. Guided tours of the Sunken Road start at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free. Weather permitting. Pets are not permitted in the cemetery. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

Wreath Laying at the Hugh Mercer Monument, Washington Ave., May 29, 1 p.m. Author Mark Maloy will speak. Free. 540/373-5630; or info@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

Family Day, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern, May 30, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Parents accompanying youth ages 6–17 receive free admission. Tickets for youth ages 6–17 are $3; children under 6 years of age are admitted free. 540/373-5630; or info@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

Jack Jouett Day Festival, Southern Revere Cellars, 1100 E Jack Jouett Road, Louisa, June 3, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Historical demonstrations, crafts, discussions, craft vendors, pony rides, mechanical bull rides, magic show, live music, food, beverages, face painting, a book signing, axe throwing and more. Admission is free. louisacounty.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=353.

VCE Extension Master Gardeners, Cossey Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., Fredericksburg, 9–11 a.m., the first and third Saturdays of the month through September. Master Gardeners will present information and answer garden-related questions.

MEETINGS

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Wednesday. Stephen Cushman speaks on “The Generals’ Civil War: What Their Memoirs Can Teach Us Today.” Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than 1 p.m., Monday, at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Al Anon Alateen Fredericksburg is a mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For local meeting schedule, visit alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.