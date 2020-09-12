Community calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Votes for Women tea, E.J. Wade Coach House, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, today, 2 p.m. A tea to celebrate the victory in suffrage rights for women. $35. 804/537-5050 ext. 21; hanovertavern.org.
- Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.$15 for one playbook, additional books $10 each, 5-pack pull tabs for $5. $2 COVID-19 surcharge to defray costs of sanitization. Masks required. Social distancing will be enforced. No outside food or drinks. 540/548-8069.
- DREAMS4U fundraiser, Callie Opie’s Orchard, 4533 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, Friday, 6–9 p.m. Social distance friendly cornhole tournament, ping pong tournament and silent auction in the event barn. Food and beverage available for purchase. Callie Opie’s gift cards for tournament winners; no cash prizes.
- Introduction to Feng Shui, Zoom, Friday, 1–3 p.m. Clear clutter and get clear about what’s really important to begin to take positive action in your life. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $20 is required. Discounts are available. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824; e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu; or visit rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Patawomeck Indian Tribe fundraiser, Patawomeck Tribal Center, 638 Kings Highway, Saturday, 5–7 p.m. BBQ/hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, chips, drink and dessert. Music by Sonrise and Jeff Stone. Silent auction. Tickets $10 each, children ages 5 years and younger are free. Outdoor event; however masks and COVID safety procedures will be required. Call 540/842-0501 or 540/903-7758 for tickets.
- Mountain Run Kayak Tour, Mountain Run Lake Park, J.B. Carpenter Jr. Drive, Culpeper, Saturday, 9:45 a.m.–noon. FOR River Steward October Greenfield guides a paddle tour of Mountain Run Lake. $16 – $20. Float begins and ends at public boat ramp. Minimum age is 12 years and some paddling experience is helpful. riverfriends.org.
- Great Presidential Lives: “Franklin D. Roosevelt: Savior or Spoiler of American Democracy?” Sept. 22. UMW Professor Emeritus of History William B. Crawley delivers pre-recorded lecture at umw.edu/greatlives.
- Pasta Night: A virtual cooking class with Dr. Yum, via Zoom, Sept. 23, 5:30–6:30 p.m. The Dr. Yum crew will show you how to create your own pasta masterpiece with the help of the Meal-o-Matic web app. Free, registration is required. fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- “Investing for Income in a COVID World,” Zoom, Sept. 24, 11 a.m.–noon. Discover the impact the Federal Reserve and interest rates have on investing for income, opportunities and warning signals in the Bond Market, how to utilize the Stock Market and invest for dividend income, and alternative investment options and the search for yield. Advance registration and payment of $15 is required to take this course. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/rill or call 804/333-6824.
- Jake Lowery Stop Suicide Event, Adventure Brewing Company, Stafford, Sept. 25, 5–10 p.m. 50/50 raffle, food truck and live music by Darcy Dawn. Free admission. Benefits Mental Health America of Fredericksburg.
- Blood drive, Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Sept. 25, 2–7 p.m. Blood and Power Red donations. Register at redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=foundandsons.
- Women’s history presentation, via Zoom, Sept. 26, 1:30 p.m. G. Scott Walker, director of Hallowed Ground Tours, will give a free lecture and slide show about Virginia suffragists and notable Fredericksburg women of history. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area. Contact Debbiecombest@gmail.com for Zoom link registration.
- ”Conversations that Matter…to Her,” Women United virtual event, Sept. 30, 5–6:30 p.m. Marci Catlett, Susan Coleman and LaToya Ray discuss what women are facing during these uncertain times and the power of resiliency. Free for members, $10 non-members. RSVP by Sept. 25 at rappahannockunitedway.org/women-united.
- 2020 Virtual Home Horticulture Course for the gardening novice, Zoom, Oct. 20–Nov. 12, 6–8 p.m. Basic gardening information for homeowners and gardening novices consists of eight two-hour sessions. Topics include soils and fertilizers, turf maintenance, proper planting, pruning and mulching, plant insect pests, plant diseases, gardening/composting, and IPM/question and answers. $50 includes manual. Register by Oct. 16. For more information, contact Guy Mussey at 540/658-8000 or gmussey@vt.edu; or Lisa Ellis at 540/658-8000 or lisae22@vt.edu.
MEETINGS
- Potomac River Fisheries Commission, GoToWebinar, Friday, 8:30 a.m. Register in advance at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2983256930496743438 to view slides presented and ask questions. For audio only, phone 213/929-4212 (meeting ID 152-666-977#). 804/742-0174.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- The North Stafford Rotary, Zoom, Sept. 22. Robin Long of the Long Family Market will discuss the history of the market, a youth entrepreneur program, their winter charitable project and the adjustments they have had to make during the pandemic. The public is invited;to join the Zoom meeting, email NorthStaffordRotaryClub@gmail.com.
- The Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, garden at Chatham Manor, Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m. Chief Historian John Hennessy will speak on “The Legacy of War: A Conversation about Remembering and Forgetting.” There is no charge, but registration by Sept. 21 is required. Bring your own chair and mask. cwrtf.org.
