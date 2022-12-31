Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

Homeownership education classes, C & F Mortgage Corporation, 2050 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., Monday. Free. By Faith Housing Coalition. Register at virginiahousing.com/freeclass.

Systems of Self Defense, Ebenezer Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, Saturday and Jan. 14, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. A two-session self-defense course for women in partnership with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Ages 12 and up. Lecture, discussion and training in realistic self-defense techniques. $10. More information and registration at ebenzerumc.org/self-defense.

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Jan. 8, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into reusable tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fredericksburgfood.coop.

Card Making: Spreading Love & Care, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Jan. 11, 6–7 p.m. Make valentines to be donated to Mental Health America of Fredericksburg to help support its senior programs. Supplies provided or bring your own to share. fredericksburgfood.coop.

Winter Book Study: Forgiveness, Ebenezer Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, Thursdays, Jan.12–Feb. 16, 7–8:30 p.m. A six-week study based on Lysa TerKeurst’s “Forgiving What You Can’t Forget.” $26 includes a copy of the book and study guide. More information and registration at ebenezerumc.org/forgiveness.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.