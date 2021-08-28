Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Blood drive, Riverside First Church of God, 3461 Fall Hill Ave., today, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Book sale, Friends of the Library Center and Bookshop, 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 150. Monday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., all items half price. Tuesday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., all items in the main bookshop half price; items in the back room and warehouse priced at $1/bag. Proceeds benefit CRRL. Membership in the Friends starts at $10. crrlfriends.org.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, Monday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-Free Information Session, Zoom, Monday, 10 a.m. Learn about your opportunity to a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI.
- Germanna parent information sessions, Zoom, Monday, 6 p.m. Geared to parents of prospective students. Use your student’s contact information when signing up. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpQvd-2srDose2CAt_l0QG6UvVpgnbyZJA.
- Virtual workshop: Personal Finance, Monday, 4–5 p.m. Contact Sharon Glover, Central Virginia Housing Coalition, at 540/604-9949 x226#.
- Blood drive, Tuesday. Knights of Pythias lodge, 330 Wallace Lane, Spotsylvania, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.; Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper, 2–6 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; 1-800/RED CROSS.
- Virtual workshop: How to be a successful renter series, Tuesday, 4–5 p.m. Contact Sharon Glover, Central Virginia Housing Coalition, at 540/604-9949 x226#.
- Film screening: “We Are Stronger,” American Legion Post 55, 461 Woodford St., Wednesday, 7 p.m. Explores the personal and familial issues common among those who struggle with PTSD. Free. Discussion and sign up for follow-on small groups will follow for interested attendees.
- Cleanup, Spotsy Dog Park, 10801 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania, Saturday, 9 a.m. Volunteers needed. Bring rakes and shovels.
- Walking tour: Hanover Street and “Allan Town,” Saturday, 10 a.m. Meet at bank parking lot at corner of George and Prince Edward streets. Nine block, 90-minte walk. $8 adults; $4 FAM members and children. Rain date is Sept. 6. 540/809-3918; hallowedgroundtours.com.
- Open house, James Madison VFW Post 2217, 19105 Brick Church Road, Orange, Saturday, 11 a.m. –3 p.m. Commemorate the 90th anniversary of the post’s service to veterans, service members and their families, and the community.
- Living history weekend, Fredericksburg Battlefield along the Sunken Road and Marye’s Heights, Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sept. 5, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Soldiers, civilians and leaders will convey the stories of what happened before, during and after the Battle of Fredericksburg. The Rappahannock Whalers and 3rd U.S. Strings perform Saturday at 6:30 p.m.; bring a chair. Kids may pick up a free Junior Ranger activity booklet to earn a special patch. Free. Everyone over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks inside and outdoors where social distancing cannot be maintained.
- Chronic disease self-management program, disAbility Resource Center, Sept. 9, 1–3 p.m. Free classes will run for six consecutive Thursdays. Topics include pain management, healthy eating, physical activity, medication use, problem-solving, dealing with difficult emotions and communication. Workshops are designed for adults, age 18 and up, with ongoing health problems. Caregivers and family members are welcome to attend. To register, contact Tennie Gratz at 540/373-2559.
- Beginner’s square dance session, LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove, Sept. 10, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Learn a few easy steps. No dancing skills or special clothes required. Free. Hosted by Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club.
- “Swing for Sight—Afternoon Delight” charity golf tournament, Fredericksburg Country Club, Sept. 10, shotgun start at 3 p.m. Nine-hole, two player team tournament. $75–$150. Register by Friday. Sponsored by the Spotsylvania Lions Club. For more information and application forms, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911 (home); 540/419-4229 (mobile); or osuttag1@verizon.net.
- Route 208 Sale Trail, Spotsylvania County, Sept. 10–11, begins 8 a.m. Twenty-four miles of sales along Courthouse Road through Four Mile Fork, Spotsylvania Courthouse, Snell, Post Oak, Brokenburg and Lake Anna. Rain or shine. spotsylvania.va.us.
- Virginia Black Business Expo, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Sept. 10–12. Purposeful shopping, entertainment, education and growth. Weekend pass starts at $40. Schedule and tickets at virginiablackbusinessexpo.org.
- Patriot Day ceremony, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Sept. 11, 6 p.m. Remembering 9/11/2001. Event line 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
- Fort Germanna Archaeology Site Public Access Day, 2062 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove, Sept. 11. See the progress made by archaeologists searching for the fort. Learn about the everyday experiences of the English, the German settlers and the African American populations who lived and worked at Germanna. Tours at 10 and 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m. Free, but tickets required. 540/423-1700; germanna.org/event-calendar.
MEETINGS
- Spotsy Dog Park committee meeting, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Monday, 6 p.m.
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.
- Fredericksburg Food Co-op annual meeting, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Sept. 11, 3–4:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop.