Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- President’s Day, Washington Heritage Museums, Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours of the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Mary Washington House and Rising Sun Tavern. Heritage Pass adult pass $18, children’s pass $7. Individual passes available. WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org/visit.
- George Washington’s Birthday at Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway, Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about Ferry Farm, the Washington family and the enslaved people who lived there. Annual stone throwing contest and cupcakes, while supplies last. Adults 18 and older are $5 plus processing fee, children ages 17 and younger are free. All guests, adult or child, must have a ticket to enter. Tickets must be purchased in advance; space is limited. COVID-19 guidelines in effect; masks required. 540/370-0732, ext. 27; kenmore.org/events.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Horatio Alger, virtual, Tuesday. Presented by Jack Bales. Sponsored by John and Linda Coker. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Douglas MacArthur, virtual, Thursday. Presented by Porter Blakemore. Sponsored by Coldwell Banker Elite. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Lecture: “Why does Ramanujan, ‘The Man Who Knew Infinity,’ matter?” Zoom, Thursday, 5–6:15 p.m. Presented by Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar, Mathematician Ken Ono. Sponsored by the Kappa of Virginia Chapter and the University of Mary Washington Mathematics Department. Access link at pbk.org/Events/Visiting-Scholar-Events/Visiting-Scholar-Ken-Ono-Mary-Washington.
- ”New History at James Monroe’s Highland,” Facebook Live, Thursday, 6 p.m. Understanding U.S. history through the stories of the individuals who lived there and the events that shaped its economic, agricultural and political contexts. Sponsored by James Monroe Museum. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Anna Julia Cooper/W. E. B. Du Bois, virtual, Feb. 23. Presented by Kristin Marsh. Sponsored by Hirschler. umw.edu/greatlives.
- ”Rethinking Recycling,” virtual, Feb. 24, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Join R-Board staff leaders Diane Jones and M.C. Morris and co-op sustainability volunteer Selma Kossol to discuss important changes in landfill management and recycling, including your role in reusing, repurposing and upcycling. Register at fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Chronic Pain Self Management Workshop, Zoom, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. For adults experiencing chronic pain due to injury, post-surgery, trauma, neuropathy or undetermined cause. Evidence-based workshop meets weekly on Wednesdays for six weeks for approximately 2.5 hours. Workshop, reference book and exercise CD are free. Zoom connection requires both visual and audio capability. For more information, contact Bonnie Vermillion at bonnired@comcast.net; or 540/547-4824.
- King George–Dahlgren Rotary Club open house, March 3, noon. Introduce yourself or your business to fellow community members with interests in community service. For more information, visit facebook.com/TheRotaryClubOfKingGeorgeDahlgren. Zoom: edwardjones.zoom.us/j/94330730618?, password: TG1NaDRpMjV4dEdMNDRtclJmbVg1dz09; or call 301/715-8592, Meeting ID: 943 3073 0618, Passcode: 656106
MEETINGS
- Crab Advisory Committee, GoToMeeting, Tuesday, 6 p.m. global.gotomeeting.com/join/513538525; or 224/501-3412 access code 513-538-525.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area, Zoom, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Mosses and ferns. Free. Register at virginiatech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkcO6tqzMtH9OdUwyEGe_U3fA_JV_scAwD. Confirmation email will contain joining instructions. Persons with a disability and desiring accommodations to participate should contact Lisa Ellis at lisae22@vt.edu, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at least five days prior to the event.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.