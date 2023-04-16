CLASSES / EVENTS

St. James’ House spring opening, 1300 Charles St., Monday through Saturday, 1–4 p.m. Tour the St James’ House during Historic Garden Week in Virginia to see its beautiful collection of antiques, decorative arts and handsome gardens. $5 per adult, $3 for youth 6-18, Free for WHM members. washingtonheritagemuseums.networkforgood.com/events/54636-st-james-house-spring-opening or call 540-373-5630.

April Bachata and Salsa dance classes, Bella Joy Ballroom, 101 Washington Square Plaza Unit 102A, Mondays. Bachata class 6–7 p.m.; Salsa class 7–8 p.m. Drop in for $25. Credit, cash, Venmo accepted for payment. Sign up by email to Spanglish5@juno.com; 703/789-0798.

Historic Garden Week in Virginia. Tour headquarters: Cedell Brooks Jr. Park, 11215 Henry Griffin Road, King George, Tuesday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $40. vagardenweek.org.

Walking tour: “Black Businesses & Entrepreneurship in Fredericksburg, 1787–Present,” Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., Wednesday, 1 p.m. Led by Gaila Sims, tour runs about two hours and includes 12 stops. $20–$25.famva.org.

Germanna — FAFSA Completion Nights, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Meet with a knowledgeable financial aid advisor in a private Zoom room, complete your FAFSA, and get your questions answered. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIode6gqTItE9aMfaZq7zcziJ4izV2TJjeF.

Community Health and Wellness Fair, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, Stafford, Saturday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Giveaways, food trucks, information sessions, free health screenings, and opportunities to speak one-on-one with community organizations and businesses. Free. staffordschools.net/healthandwellnessfair.

Cindy’s Closet fundraiser, Wright’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8063 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon. The Dollar Social & Bake Sale will also feature a raffle, music, trivia games and a silent auction. Virginia Renaissance Faire actor Bobby Hebert, aka Quill the Epic Poet, will emcee. Breakfast will be available to purchase; proceeds benefit the new building fund for Cindy’s Closet.

Meet the Author: William Kent Krueger, online, April 27, 8 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

Family Day, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, April 29, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Fun, food and information about youth programs and opportunities. Rain or shine. staffordpost290.org.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area general meeting, Fredericksburg Branch Library theater room, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 7 p.m. Janet Douberly of Downtown Greens presents “Insects: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” Free. Zoom participation requires pre-registration; link and additional information available at mgacra.org/april.html; facebook.com/MGACRA.

Friends of Dragon Run general meeting, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. William A. “Skip” Stiles Jr. presents “Climate Change: Virginia’s Impacts and Responses.” Go to DragonRun.org for link.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., April 26. Codie Eash speaks on “General Buford’s Signalman: Aaron Brainard Jerome at Gettysburg and Beyond.” Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than noon, April 24, at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org.