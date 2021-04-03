Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Blood drive, Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper, Monday, 2–6 p.m. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Blood drives, Monday, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, 5327 Jefferson Davis Highway, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Food Insecurity in Fredericksburg, Zoom, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Discussion led by Dan Maher of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Meghann Cotter of Micah, and Elizabeth Borst of Virginia Community Food Connections. Register at fredericksburgfood.coop/events.
- Blood drives, Wednesday, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, 1–7 p.m. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- “Using Windows 10 More Effectively,” Zoom, Thursday and April 15 and 22, 1–3 p.m. Covers often missed or unknown features of Windows 10 to help you maximize efficiency. Students must have a working knowledge of their computer and basic knowledge of Windows 10. $35. Discounts on tuition may be available. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/lifelong-learning; call 804/333-6824; or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Scenic Rappahannock Paint Night, Zoom, Friday, 7–9 p.m. $50–$65 includes virtual painting lesson, one canvas, three brushes and five paints. Pick up supplies in Fredericksburg, Culpeper or Tappahannock. Register at riverfriends.org/event/paint-night. 540/373-3448.
- Wild and Scenic Film Festival, online, Friday, 7–9 p.m., program opens at 6:30 p.m. $5. Ticket holders will have access to films as video on demand for 24 hours following event. landtrustva.org/event/2943.
- Blood drives, Friday, American Legion 247, 11420 James Madison Highway, Remington, 2–6 p.m.; and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1399 Courthouse Road, Stafford, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Beginners Blacksmithing class, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. $120 includes all materials. Class registration forms available at rhhtfoundationinc.org. 804/580-3377.
- Blood drive, St. William Of York Catholic Church, 3130 Jefferson Davis Highway, Stafford, April 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Blood drives, April 12, Hyatt Place, 1241 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- ”Ending the Silence,” Zoom, April 13, 6:30 p.m. Engaging presentation and interactive discussion that helps the community learn about the warning signs of mental health conditions and what steps to take if you or a loved one need help or support. Free. Register at 757/499-2041; or namicoastalvirginia.org/community-events-resources.
- Blood drive, Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, April 13, 12:30–6:30 p.m. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Blood drives, April 14, Culpeper High School, 14240 Achievement Drive, Culpeper, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, 1–7 p.m. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- “Genealogy: Selected Topics,” Zoom, April 14, 21 and 28, 1–3 p.m. Covers online research: resources and best practices; DNA as a family research tool to supplement research; nuts and bolts of genetic genealogy; preserving and sharing family history; ways to record, share, exchange and preserve family stories, particularly in a pandemic; and the opportunity to present challenges for class discussion and analysis. $35. Discounts on tuition may be available. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/lifelong-learning; call 804/333-6824; or email minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- ”Why Can It Be So Hard to Get a Correct Diagnosis?” April 15, 7–8 p.m. Presentation by Dr. David Spiegel. Free. Contact@namicoastalvirginia.org; or 757/499-2041; or eventbrite.com/e/why-can-it-be-so-hard-to-get-a-correct-diagnosis-tickets-138942004275.
- Take Two: Healthy Home Cooking, Zoom, April 16, 6–7 p.m. Paul and Debbie Simpson share some of their favorite recipes. Email fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com for Zoom link.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Zoom, April 28, 6 p.m. Carleton Young will speak on his book, “Letters from the Attic: the Williamstown Boys in the Civil War.” Zoom link available at cwrtf.org.