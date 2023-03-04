CLASSES / EVENTS

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into reusable tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fxbgfood.coop/events.

First-time homebuyer class, C & F Mortgage Corporation, 2050 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., Monday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Free. Presented by Faith Housing Coalition. Register at virginiahousing.com; search for Sharon Glover.

Germanna Community Conversations: “The Half-Life of Freedom: Race and Justice in America Today,” Zoom, Monday, 7 p.m. With Jelani Cobb. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6wqbWv2fSOmfBiMDXVWXCA.

“The Bible as Literature,” Zoom and RCC Warsaw campus, 52 Campus Drive, Warsaw, Monday, March 13 and 20, 1–3 p.m. $35. Advance registration and tuition payment is required for each class, discounts available. rappahannock.edu/rill.

Tea talk and book signing: Heather S. Cole, Mary Washington Monument and Caretaker’s Lodge, 1500 Washington Ave., Tuesday, noon–2 p.m. Tea sandwiches and scones will be served with tea. Cole discusses “Virginia’s Presidents: A History & Guide.” $40, $35 for WHM members. Tickets at washingtonheritagemuseums.org; 530/373-1569.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Sandra Day O’Connor, UMW Dodd Auditorium, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. With Evan Thomas. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Card making, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Volunteers make spring or Easter cards for seniors. Supplies provided. Or come by and sign cards with a cheery message. fxbgfood.coop.

Germanna Community Conversations: “Antisemitism in Virginia and the Nation,” Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. With Rabbi Michael Knopf. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CfE1TpTHSZOnrxI3DLCxfQ.

“Understanding Stress and Its Management,” RCC Warsaw campus, 52 Campus Drive, Warsaw, Wednesday and March 15, 1–3 p.m. $25. Advance registration and tuition payment is required for each class, discounts available. rappahannock.edu/rill.

Picturing New Connections, Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, Thursday, 10:30 a.m. Program for people with memory loss, their families or care partners includes interactive tours, guided discussion and hands-on art experience. $5. Register at garimelchers.org/learn/picturing-new-connections.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: The Transcendentalists, UMW Dodd Auditorium, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. With Robert A. Gross. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Book signing: Carole Kastrinos, Barnes and Noble, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Friday, 6–8 p.m. “The Richest Poor Man.”

Women of the Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., March 11, 6–7:30 p.m. Guided tour features female residents of the Mary Washington House. $12, $10 for WHM members. Tickets at washingtonheritagemuseums.org; 530/373-1569.

Brides on a Budget, FOP Lodge 15, 3700 Fallwood Lane, March 11, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Shop for gently used decorations, wedding items and wedding dresses. lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.

Author Talk with Gina Schaefer, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, March 11, 4 p.m. “Recovery Hardware: A Nuts and Bolts Story About Building a Business, Restoring a Community, and Renovating Lives.” fxbgfood.coop/events.

Corned beef and cabbage dinner fundraiser, Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road, March 11, 4–6 p.m. Adults are $10, children under 10 are $5. Eat in or carry out. 540/840-9982.

Take-out BBQ fundraiser, Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, March 12, 4–6 p.m. Pulled pork, BBQ sauce and baked beans, potato salad and coleslaw, a bun, and brownies for dessert. $25. Meals must be bought in advance. rhhtfoundationinc.org; 804/580-3377.

Meet the Author: David Epstein, online, March 13, 1 p.m. “Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World.” Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Anne Frank, UMW Dodd Auditorium, March 14, 7:30 p.m. With Rosemary Sullivan. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

“From the Ground Up: Sustainable Farming & Gardening,” Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, March 14, 6–7 p.m. With John Wilson. fxbgfood.coop/events.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Lafayette, UMW Dodd Auditorium, March 16, 7:30 p.m. With Mike Duncan. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Germanna — FAFSA Completion Nights, Zoom, March 16, 6 p.m. Meet with a knowledgeable financial aid advisor in a private Zoom room, complete your FAFSA, and get your questions answered. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIode6gqTItE9aMfaZq7zcziJ4izV2TJjeF.

Puppy Yoga, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd., March 17, 7–8 p.m. Led by certified yoga instructor. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $20 per person, $30 per couple and $5 for children 12 years and under. Space is limited. olddominionhumanesociety.org.

Spring craft show, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, March 18, 9 a.m.–noon. Hand-crafted items from local crafters, artisans and vendors, baked goods and more. Free admission. Sponsored by Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club; proceeds support community outreach projects.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, Wednesday, 7–9 p.m. Updates to the Family Tree Maker software. Free. vafrgs.org.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; cushingwr@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. 804/238-4228.

National Active & Federal Employees Association, Fredericksburg Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, March 15, 1 p.m. Bill Freehling discusses sites to see in Fredericksburg. 540/370-0036.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., March 22. John Quarstein speaks on the Battle of Hampton Roads. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than noon, March 20, at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org.