CLASSES / EVENTS

Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch, University of Mary Washington’s Cedric Rucker University Center, 1701 College Ave., today, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Selections from expansive brunch menu, along with champagne, mimosas and other beverages. Seatings at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. $46.95 for adults; $20 for ages 8–13; $8 for ages 3–7; no charge for 3 and younger. Reservations and tickets at tinyurl.com/3w29j3sx.

Vermicomposting workshop, Botanical Bites & Provisions, 4738 Massaponax Church Road, Spotsylvania, Thursday, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Basics of vermicomposting as a natural cost-effective method of recycling organic matter into productive soil amendments. Attendees receive composting worms, bedding materials and a transportable container to create their own vermicomposting station to take home. Limited to 25 people. Register at tinyurl.com/4ad4uvnk. Rain date is May 25.

Picturing New Connections, Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, Thursday, 10:30 a.m. Program for people with memory loss, their families or care partners includes interactive tours, guided discussion and hands-on art experience. $5. Register at garimelchers.org/learn/picturing-new-connections.

Germanna–FAFSA Completion Nights, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Meet with a knowledgeable financial aid advisor in a private Zoom room, complete your FAFSA, and get your questions answered. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIode6gqTItE9aMfaZq7zcziJ4izV2TJjeF.

Webinar: Wildlife Corridor Action Plan, online, Thursday, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Free. Reserve tickets at eventbrite.com/o/wild-virginia-9769899902.

Yard sale, Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, Friday, 4–7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.

Safe Boating Week kickoff event, Anna Point Marina, 13721 Anna Point Lane, Mineral, Saturday, 11 a.m. Displays and demonstrations, activities for children, face painting, nautical knots, handouts and giveaways, free hot dogs and drinks.

VCE Extension Master Gardeners, Cossey Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., first and third Saturdays of the month through September, 9–11 a.m. Master Gardeners present information and answer garden-related questions.

Iris show, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, Saturday,12:30–4 p.m. Free admission. Orders for some of the varieties on display will be accepted for delivery in July and August. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Area Iris Society. 540/582-5799; 540/847-1236; fburg.area.iris.society@gmail.com.

Ukraine benefit, Hopewell United Methodist Church, 23557 Lignum Road, Lignum, Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Silent auction, sale of potted flowers, food, bake sale and clothes, tractor rides, blood pressure checks, State Police handouts and square dancing. Proceeds will be used by a Ukrainian church to convert an area in its basement into children’s classrooms and bomb shelter. 540/399-1843.

Meet the Author: Courtney Summers, online, Saturday, 2 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

Preakness Party, Providence on the Piankatank River, Deltaville, Saturday, 4–7 p.m. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, live and silent auctions and a best hat and most dapper contest. $100 per guest. Proceeds support the RCC scholarship program. 804/333-6707; rappahannock.edu/foundation.

Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flower show by the Chesapeake Bay Garden Club; LVA on the Go! van offers demonstrations, children’s activities and genealogy help. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

African American Cemetery Symposium, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford, Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Memorializing burial grounds of enslaved Africans and African Americans at plantation sites, features a lineup of speakers and panelists. Tickets and pricing at simpletix.com/e/african-american-cemetery-symposium-tickets-126779.

Tea & Trifles, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., May 21, 10 a.m. Features colonial-era recipes adapted to modern tastes. $15. Reservations by email to lcrawfor@umw.edu.

From the Field to the Big House, 483 Great House Road, Stratford, May 21, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Historical interpreters highlight the history of some of the enslaved communities at Stratford Hall. Free. simpletix.com/e/from-the-field-to-the-big-house-tickets-129909.

Walking tour: “Black Businesses & Entrepreneurship in Fredericksburg, 1787–Present,” Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., May 22, 4 p.m. Led by Gaila Sims, tour runs about two hours and includes 12 stops. $20–$25.famva.org.

“Scam Prevention: Don’t fall for the call,” Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., May 23, 10 a.m.–noon. Join the Fredericksburg Police Department and Department of Social Services for a presentation about phone scams. Free. Register by email Elizabeth.Smith1@dss.virginia.gov; or call 540/372-1032 ext. 255.

Card making, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, May 24, 6–7 p.m. Make cheery summer or Fourth of July cards to be donated to Mental Health America of Fredericksburg to help support of their senior programs. fxbgfood.coop.

International Family Day, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., May 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Craft demonstrations, hands-on activities and light refreshments. Free admission. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Master Gardener Association of Central Rappahannock Area, Fredericksburg Branch Library theater room, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 7 p.m. Marilyn Mendell presents “Foraging Mushrooms.” Free.

Friends of the Rappahannock annual members meeting, 3219 Fall Hill Ave., Fredericksburg, Wednesday, 6–8 p.m. With sea birding expert Kate Sutherland. riverfriends.org.

National Active & Federal Employees Association, Fredericksburg Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Advanced planning funeral director Charles Christopher speaks. 540/370-0036.

King George Fall Festival Committee, King George Citizens Center, Thursday, 6 p.m. Planning for Oct. 14 event. kghsteacher@gmail.com; kgfallfestival.com.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., May 24. Stephen Cushman presents “The Generals’ Civil War: What Their Memoirs Can Teach Us Today.” Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than 1 p.m., May 22, at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org.

Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. Mutual support self help program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For local meeting schedule, visit alanonfredva.org/meeting-list.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. 804/238-4228.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursdays, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; cushingwr@gmail.com.