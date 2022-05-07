Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Fredericksburg Area Iris Society Iris Show, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, today, 1:30–5 p.m. Free. Orders for some of the varieties on display will be accepted for delivery in July and August. 540/582-5799; 540/846-0713; or fburg.area.iris.society@gmail.com.
- Community Conversations: A Dialogue with Congresswoman Spanberger, Stevenson Ridge, 6901 Meeting St., Spotsylvania, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.–noon. $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Tickets at fredericksburgchamber.org/events/community-conversations-a-dialogue-with-congresswoman-spanberger.
- ”What’s Up at Downtown Greens?” 320 Emancipation Highway, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. Overview of both garden and preservation activities happening at Downtown Greens and your spring gardening questions answered. Also online, fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Health and Social Wellness Outreach, The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m. Blood pressure and glucose checks; help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; general health and wellness advice; and help to use AccessMeCare.
- ”Sibling Rivalry in Osprey Nests,” Murphy Hall at Westmoreland State Park, 145 Cliff Road, Montross, Tuesday, 2 p.m. Northern Neck Master Naturalists presentation by Pam Narney. Park entrance fee will be waived.
- “Conversations That Matter …to Her,” Fredericksburg Country Club, 11031 Tidewater Trail, Wednesday, 5–7 p.m. $25 for Women United Members, $40 for non-members. rappahannockunitedway.org/women-united-events.
- Blood drive, Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, Stafford, Wednesday and Thursday, 1–7 p.m. Donors are encouraged to register online as walk-in spaces will be limited. Bring a photo ID, and wear a face mask. 800/733-2767; RedCrossBlood.org.
- Food for All 5K, 320 Emancipation Highway, Saturday, 9–11 a.m. To participate in virtual 5K, run this race anywhere May 7–14 and submit your time on the race website through May 15. $35 registration plus $3.96 fee. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Family Fun Day, United Faith Christian Ministry, 150 Susa Drive, Stafford, Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Music, food, games/entertainment for all ages, blood pressure and glucose readings, and resource materials. COVID-19 vaccinations for those interested in this service. Free. ncnwsfs@gmail.com.
- SPOTme skin cancer screening, The Dermatology Center, 3501 Lafayette Blvd., Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon. Free. Call 540/371-7118 to reserve a screening. Walk in screenings will be very limited. thedermatologycenter.com.
- The Spotsylvanians Chorus spring concert, Patriot Park Amphitheater, 5710 Smith Station Road, Saturday, 6 p.m. $10 for adults. spotsylvanianschorus.org.
- Base history tour of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, bus departs from Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Parkway, King George, Saturday, bus departs promptly at 11 a.m. Bus tour will be followed by a guided tour of the museum. Free. Reserve tickets at eventbrite.com/o/jeron-hayes-3575066505. 540/663-3680; dahlgrenmuseum.org.
- Fredericksburg Area Iris Society open garden day, May 15, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Two area gardens open free to the public. For more information, call 540/582-5799; or 540/847-1236; or email fburg.area.iris.society@gmail.com.
- Spring Market, Summit Presbyterian Church, 256 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford, May 21, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Character appearance, sluice mining, vendors, Joy Doll Hospital, yard sale. Concessions available for purchase, $1 raffles.
MEETINGS
- Fredericksburg–Nepal Exchange (Nepal Sister City) annual meeting, UMW, Seacobeck Hall, room 145, Tuesday, 6 p.m. Featured guest speakers will be Shridhar Khatri, the Nepali ambassador to the United States, and Scott Delisi, the former U.S. ambassador to Nepal.
- Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, Wednesday 7 p.m. Trish Taylor will present “Newspapers: Your Ancestor’s Information Highway,” discussing obituaries, wedding announcements, etc. Register at vafrgs.org.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.