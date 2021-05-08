Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Blood drive, Ferry Farm Baptist Church, 1 Westmoreland Drive, Tuesday, 1–7 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Wednesday, 1–7 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Diabetes Self Management Education Workshop, Zoom, Thursdays through June 17, 1 p.m. Free. Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services hosts this 2.5 hours per week, interactive workshop. Preregistration is required. If you are hesitant to use Zoom, an alternate day/time through conference calls may be available. Contact Bonnie at bonnired@comcast.net or 540/547-4824 with questions and to register.
- Blood drive, Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Collective Courage: The History of African American Cooperative Thought, Zoom, May 19, 6–7 p.m. Dr. Jessica Gordon Nembhard tells the inspiring story of cooperatives as a powerful vehicle for African Americans to band together to meet their common needs and strengthen their communities while being confronted with oppression and discrimination. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.
- ”Pages of History,” Facebook Live, May 20, 6 p.m. Kristi Moore, CEO of Moore Archives and Conservation, discusses the proper care and handling of old documents and books. Sponsored by the James Monroe Museum. 540/654-1043.
- Virtual REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education training, Zoom, May 20, 6:30 p.m. Free 60-minute virtual class, presented by a qualified instructor from the Rappahannock Area Community Services, Prevention Services team. Free Narcan and REVIVE! kit distribution times announced during trainings. For more information, contact Sherry Norton–Williams at 540/374-3337, ext. 7533; or snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org. Register at bit.ly/5-20-2021.
- Creative Stacked Stitches one-day workshop, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, May 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. $60 plus $5–$10 materials fee. Learn how to make base embroidery stitches and stack others on them to create interesting designs. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Guided walking tour: North Anna Battlefield Park, 11576 Verdon Road, Doswell, May 22, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Light breakfast followed by tour with Gordon Rhea. $20–$25; $10 to include lunch at tavern. Be prepared for many miles of trails, steep hills and uneven terrain. Make reservations with David Deal at 804/537-5050, ext. 24; or ddeal@hanovertavern.org.
- ”Blacksmith 102” class, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, May 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You must have taken the beginners class to be eligible for this class. $120 includes all materials. Class registration forms available at rhhtfoundationInc.org. 804/580-3377.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.