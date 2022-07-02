 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

  • Fabulous Fourth at Ferry Farm! 268 Kings Highway, Stafford, Monday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Colonial games, Washington House tours, living history, archaeologists and food trucks. Flag retirement ceremony at 1 p.m. $1 per person, ages 3 and up. Children 2 and under free. Parking and shuttles provided at the Eagles Lodge, 21 Cool Springs Road, and at intersection of Caroline and Charlotte streets in Fredericksburg. kenmore.org.
  • Public reading of the Declaration of Independence, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St., Monday, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Free.
  • Fourth of July Story Time, Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St., Monday, 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Costumed interpreters read children’s books and face painting on the lawn behind the museum. Free. Tours available at standard admission prices.
  • Virtual author talks: Alka Joshi, author of “The Henna Artist,” Thursday, 9–10 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
  • Bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, July 10, 2 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fredericksburgfood.coop.
  • First-time homebuyer class, C & F Mortgage Corporation, 1320 Central Park Blvd., Suite 201, July 11, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Home buying process from start to finish and responsibilities of homeownership. Free. Presented by Sharon Glover, Faith Housing Coalition. Registration required at VirginiaHousing.com/FindAClass enter Sharon Glover.
  • Bastille Day celebration, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St., July 14, 6–9 p.m. Live music by Whiskey Django Foxtrot; French food and beverages are available for purchase. Free. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Sister City Association. fredericksburgfrejus.com.
  • Virtual author talks: David Allen, author of “Getting Things Done—The Art of Stress Free Productivity,” July 14, noon–1 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
  • Welcome to Colonial Beach meet up, Colonial Beach Museum, 128 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach, July 15, 6 p.m. Learn about the area while meeting neighbors. Hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. cbcommunityfoundation.org.

MEETINGS

  • GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
  • Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, room 201, 308 Hanover St., first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meetings also held online. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
  • Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
  • Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
  • Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
  • Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane, July 27, 6 p.m. Musical performance and talk about Civil War music by Geoff White. Free. Bring a chair, water will be available. cwrtf.org.
