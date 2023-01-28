Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

Advance Care Planning: Navigating the Challenges, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 3:30–4:30 p.m. With Courtney Alesandro. fxbgfood.coop.

Book Talk: “We Shall Not Be Moved,” Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Author M.J. O’Brien discusses the historic 1963 Woolworth’s sit-in for civil rights in Jackson, Mississippi. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Groundhog Supper, Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, Culpeper, Saturday, 5–7 p.m. Menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, coffee, and milk or orange juice. Adults $12, children 5-12 years old $6, children under 5 years of age eat free. stevensburgbaptist.org.

Buffalo Soldiers and the Life of Cathay Williams, Historic Westmoreland County Courthouse, 15880 Kings Highway, Montross, Saturday, 1–3 p.m. Presented by Daisy Howard–Douglas. Light refreshments will be served. 804/493-3133; wcmuseum@verizon.net.

18th-century carpentry demonstration, Stratford Hall, Saturday. Apprentice Carpenter Harold Caldwell of Colonial Williamsburg will be in Stratford Hall’s 1738 workshop making a bed, using timber from Stratford Hall and all period tools and techniques. Included with audio tour or grounds pass admission. stratfordhall.org.

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Feb. 5, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into reusable tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Homeownership class, C&F Mortgage Corp., 1320 Central Park Blvd. No. 201, Feb. 6, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Free class addresses the buying process and how to prepare for homeownership. Register at virginiahousing.com/freeclass. Sponsored by Faith Housing Coalition; for more information, contact Sharon Glover 540/898-7519.

“Singular People, Singular Stories: Black History in Fredericksburg, Virginia,” Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Feb. 7, 6–7 p.m. Presentation by Gaila Sims. fxbgfood.coop/events.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Fannie Lou Hamer, UMW Dodd Auditorium, Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m. With speaker Kate Clifford Larson. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Back in a Spell: Author Talk with Lana Harper, online, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. Harper discusses the third installment of her immensely popular The Witches of Thistle Grove series, “Back in a Spell.” Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

A Monumental Weight: The Auction Block in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., Feb. 11, 2 p.m. The history of the Auction Block, the development of the exhibition, and upcoming projects related to African American history and culture at the museum. Free. famva.org.

Sweetheart Dinner & Auction, Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, Feb. 11, 5 p.m. Menu includes choice of steak or salmon for $20 and a children’s burger for $8.50. Tickets will not be sold at the door; to purchase tickets, email office.graceumc@gmail.com. To donate an item in excellent condition or a dessert for the silent auction, contact the church office. 540/684-3535; graceumchartwood.net.

MEETINGS

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, Feb. 8, 7–9 p.m. “Mistakes that New Genealogists Make and How to Overcome Them.” Free. vafrgs.org.