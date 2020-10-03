Community calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Race Toward Autism Acceptance, Old Mill Park, 2410 Caroline St., today, 7:30–10:30 a.m. 5K, 10K and 1-miler with staggered start times. $15–$45. Free, social distancing finishers and family festival follows. Register at cookingautism.org.
- Deaf & Hard of Hearing Community Day, George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway, today, 2–4 p.m. $6–$12. Children 5 and younger are free. Guided tour led by Melanie Marquis and interpreted by Abbie Castillo using American Sign Language. Reservations are required. Ferry Farm admission cost applies. Masks and social distancing required; no one with a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 is permitted on-site. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.
- Go For Bo, virtual, today through Saturday. 5K, one-mile fun run and tot dash. Entry is $20 for the 5K or one-mile fun run, and $10 for the tot dash, includes Dri-Fit race shirt. Proceeds benefit Helping Children Worldwide’s Child Reintegration Centre and Mercy Hospital in Sierra Leone. Hosted by Ebenezer Church, Stafford. 540/659-1349; goforbo.org.
- Great Presidential Lives: “Harry S. Truman: The Accidental President and the Triumph of True Grit,” Tuesday. UMW Professor Emeritus of History William B. Crawley delivers pre-recorded lecture at umw.edu/greatlives.
- Lectures on the Lawn at Kenmore: “Appearance is Everything: Mary Washington And Her Specialized Ceramics of Gentility,” 1201 Washington Ave., Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. $5. Mara Kaktins discusses Washington’s careful selection of ceramics and how that contributed to her goal of remaining of the gentry class and giving her children a good head start to do the same. This event is outdoors. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required until everyone is seated. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.
- Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. $15 for one playbook, additional books $10 each, 5-pack pull tabs for $5. $2 COVID-19 surcharge to defray costs of sanitization. Masks required. Social distancing will be enforced. No outside food or drinks. 540/548-8069.
- Night in Washington’s Day, 1201 Washington Ave., Saturday, 7–8 p.m. $6–$12. Children 5 and younger are free. Examine the surprisingly active nighttime lives that people led before the advent of cheap electric light. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. Advance tickets required. In the event of rain, the event will be canceled and refunds will be issued. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.
- Out of the Darkness Experience, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St., Saturday, 10 a.m. Walk the perimeter of Old Mill Park to bring hope to those effected by suicide and to raise awareness. Register prior to walk day at AFSP.org/fredericksburg. Organized by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. 540/841-7132; psuviking09@gmail.com.
- Everything But the Garage Sale, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $4–$5 for Adults. Early Bird Tickets are $11. Tickets required and available only online. No tickets will be sold at box office. everythingbutthegarage.com/fredericksburg.html.
- Lectures on the Lawn at Kenmore: “Lives Behind Names: Kenmore’s Enslaved Community,” 1201 Washington Ave., Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m. $5. Meghan Budinger–Aldrich presents an overview of recent documentary research into those who lived on the property during the Lewis era. Outdoor event. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required until everyone is seated. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.
- Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society’s 41st annual conference, virtual, Oct. 14–17. For registration information, visit aahgs.org.
- An Introduction to Reflective Exercise: An Ancient Chinese Therapeutic Practice for Mind, Body and Spirit, Zoom, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to noon. John Alton, a renowned authority on Reflective Exercise, will lead breathing exercises, body movements and mind practices that will help you monitor your body’s health and strengthen your immune system. Presented by Christ Episcopal Church’s Spirituality Center. For details and to register visit christchurchspotsy.com.
- Annual antiques appraisal fair, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appraisers provide oral appraisals and share their knowledge. $20 per item, or three for $50. Raffle tables and silent auction throughout the day. You do not need to be present to win. Social distancing, if still necessary, will be practiced. Reservations required. 540/672-1776; jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com.
- ”Blessing of the Animals” ceremony, Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Oct. 17, 9:30 a.m., courtesy of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. The public is invited to bring their pets. Farmers market operates 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with demonstrations by the blacksmith, woodworker, spinners and weavers, and quilt guilds. Masks and social distancing required. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- 2020 Virtual Home Horticulture Course for the gardening novice, Zoom, Oct. 20–Nov. 12, 6–8 p.m. Basic gardening information for homeowners and gardening novices consists of eight two-hour sessions. Topics include soils and fertilizers, turf maintenance, proper planting, pruning and mulching, plant insect pests, plant diseases, gardening/composting, and IPM/question and answers. $50 includes manual. Register by Oct. 16. For more information, contact Guy Mussey at 540/658-8000 or gmussey@vt.edu; or Lisa Ellis at 540/658-8000 or lisae22@vt.edu.
- Benefit golf tournament, Hobbs Hole, Tappahannock, Oct. 31. $80 per player. Proceeds benefit Alzheimer’s Association. Register by Oct. 15; registration forms available at King George High School in the main office foyer and at kgdeca.org/get-involved. Hosted by King George DECA. To sponsor this event, contact dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
