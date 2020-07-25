CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
Blood drive, Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Aug.1, 8 a.m. to
- 2 p.m. Visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code fairviewbaptistchurch to make an appointment. Masks will be required.
- Disability: A Whole New World! webinar, Aug. 5, 10–10:45 a.m. Training will discuss what to do when one is diagnosed with a disability, either as a child or an adult. Find out about disability services and why they are important to you and our community. Register at drcalz.eventbrite.com. A link to the webinar will be sent to you the day before the event. For details, contact Lori Myers at lmyers@lmyers@alz.org or Tennie Gratz@cildrc.org.
- Alzheimer’s and Dementia: the Basics, webinar, Aug. 5, 11–11:45 a.m. Participants can ask questions of presenter Lori Myers to get a better understanding of this perplexing disability. Register at drcalz.eventbrite.com. A link to the webinar will be sent to you the day before the event. For more information, contact Lori Myers at lmyers@lmyers@alz.org or Tennie Gratz@cildrc.org.
- Blood drive, American Legion Post 55, 461 Woodford St., Aug. 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to the current health situation, appointments are required. Schedule through the American Red Cross at redcrossblood.org/mydrives.html/drive/1-AHF7AH7.
Writing for Your Health, Rappahannock Community College Kilmarnock Center, Sept. 8, 15 and 22, 1–3 p.m. Learn how expressive writing can decrease doctor visits and improve blood pressure, lung, liver and immune system functioning, boost memory, and increase feelings of well-being and satisfaction. Students required to wear face masks and socially distance. Class size limited to 10. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45 is required. Discounts available. Class fee includes workbook. For details or to register, call 804/333-6824, e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu, or visit rappahannock.edu/rill.
