Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 2 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Campfire Critters Animal Sanctuary open house, 160 Willowdale Lane, Stafford, today, 1–4 p.m. Meet the animals, family-friendly activities and vegetarian food truck and local vendors. Free admission. campfirecrittersanimalsanctuary.com.
- Art of Aging Expo, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.
- Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce CNEW Fashion Show, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive, Thursday, 5–7 p.m. Proceeds benefit Empowerhouse. $40 members, $50 non-members.
- Healthcare Discovery Symposium, online, June 14–16. Free event will help students discover areas of interest in healthcare and provide resources for individual career paths. Participants can choose which sessions they wish to attend. Hosted by Mary Washington Healthcare and the Rappahannock Area Health Education Center. For more information, visit rappahannock.edu/ahec; or call 804/333-6777.
- Vermicomposting, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, June 14, 6–7 p.m. Jessica Addis shows examples of her worm bins and how easy and simple it is to grow worms. Also available online. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Welcome to Colonial Beach Meet Up, Boathouse Marina, 829 Robin Grove Lane, June 16, 6 p.m. Learn about Colonial Beach and surrounding area, while meeting neighbors. Hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. cbcommunityfoundation.org.
- Juneteenth, Patriot Park Amphitheater, June 18, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Celebrate with music, food trucks and local talent.
MEETINGS
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., room 201, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meetings also held online. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, June 8, 7 p.m. “Delving Deeper into the Census Records.” Register at vafrgs.org.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., June 15. Jennifer Murray presents “Making and Management of the Gettysburg Civil War Park.” Dinners are $32, cash or check at the door. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., and presentation at 7:30 p.m. Reservations no later than 1 p.m. June 13 at cwrtf.org, 540/361-2105, info@cwrtf.org.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.