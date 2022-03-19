Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Nature walk, Ni River Trail, intersection of River Stone Drive and River Run Parkway, today, 9–11 a.m. Learn some bird songs, see some salamanders. Led by Master Naturalists, open to all ages. Free.
- Book signing: “She Speaks Stories: Finding Hope, Help and Healing in a Hard World,” Towne Centre Branch Library, 390 Spotsylvania Mall Drive, Monday, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. With author Katie Hawkins.
- Germanna Community Conversations: Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, “Race in the Workplace,” Zoom, Monday, 7 p.m. Free. Sponsored by the Central Rappahannock Regional Library. Register at germanna.edu.
- ”Kunta Kinte’s ‘Roots’ in Spotsylvania,” Zoom, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. With Chris Haley and Dr. Charles Chavis. Free. Register at germanna.edu.
- “The Presidency of Ulysses S. Grant,” Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Wednesday. With Paul Kahan. Dinners are $32. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and presentation at 7:30 p.m. Reservations by 1 p.m. March 21 at cwrtf.org; 540/361-2105; or info@cwrtf.org. The presentation will be broadcast live on Facebook.
- How Nutrition Affects Mental Health, Zoom or Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Dr. Christine Thompson discusses the critical role of nutrition in mental and emotional health and well-being. Co-sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness Rappahannock. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Sleep Your Way to Better Brain Health, Zoom, Wednesdays through April 20, 1–2:15 p.m. Examine the critical need for sleep and the essential role it plays in brain health and functioning. Course content will reference “Why We Sleep” by Matthew Walker; its purchase is not a requirement for the course. $35, discounts available. Advance registration required. 804/333-6707; bjenkins@rappahannock.edu; rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Women’s Symposium, Fredericksburg Nationals Ballpark, Club level, Friday, 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Mimosa & Muffins Mingle, guest speakers, dedicated networking time and lunch. $100–$125. fredericksburgchamber.org/events/cnew-womens-symposium.
- Lunch & Learn: Meet Your Food Co-op, Facebook Live, Friday, noon–1 p.m. Learn what a food co-op is, the history of food co-ops, and what the Fredericksburg Food Co-op brings to the area. No Facebook account needed. facebook.com/crrlnews.
- Wild & Scenic Litter Clean-up, Cossey Botanical Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon. Trash grabbers, trash bags and gloves will be provided. Dress for the weather, bring a water bottle, and wear closed toed shoes. Register at riverfriends.org/event/wild-scenic-litter-clean-up.
- Operation CARE: Medals & Metals, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle, Saturday, 10 a.m.–noon. Learn how to properly store a military medal. Participants are encouraged to bring their medal(s) to the workshop; materials and storage boxes will be provided. Reservations are required. Supplies are limited. Reserve your space at nmmc.education@gmail.com. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
- Reservoir clean-up day, Motts Run Reservoir, March 29, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., or noon–4 p.m. Lunch provided for registered volunteers. Must register by March 22. 540/372-1086 x 0; fxbgparks.com.
- An Evening at Brock’s Riverside Grill, 503 Sophia St., March 29, 6–8 p.m. Fundraiser features delicious food and fun gift baskets to win. $40 per person. Your check is your reservation and may be mailed to Friends of Chatham, Box 36, Fredericksburg, VA 22404. walkerck921@gmail.com; or friendsofchatham@gmail.com.
- “Jefferson’s Children: The Story of One American Family,” University of Mary Washington, Dodd Auditorium, March 29, 7–9 p.m. Thomas Jefferson’s Statute of Religious Freedom Annual Lecture with keynote speaker Shannon LaNier. cprd@mail.umw.edu.
- Race & Religion panel presentations, UMW, University Center rooms 104 A and B, March 30, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Free. cprd@mail.umw.edu.
MEETINGS
- Newcomers and Old Friends Club, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, Wednesday, 10 a.m. Trish Schornagel will demonstrate chair yoga.
- Scottish Society of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Room 2, Wednesday, 6–8 p.m. A special program on “Running in Scotland.” Free.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.