Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Virtual REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education training, Zoom, Monday, 6:30 p.m. Free 60-minute virtual class, presented by a qualified instructor from the Rappahannock Area Community Services, Prevention Services team. Free Narcan and REVIVE! kit distribution times announced during trainings. For more information, contact Sherry Norton–Williams at 540/374-3337, ext. 7533; or snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org. Register at bit.ly/6-7-2021.
- G3: In-Demand Degrees Information Session, Zoom, Monday, 10 a.m. Your tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. Prepare for a rewarding career through flexible, shorter-term training options. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI
- Beginning Watercolor Class, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument St., Heathsville, Wednesday and June 16, 23 and 30, 1–4 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of watercolor. Four-session class costs $110. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- ”The Invention and Evolution of Slavery,” Zoom, Wednesday and June 16 and 23, 1–3 p.m. The rise and fall of American slavery from 1619 through emancipation. $35. Discounts available. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/rill; or email minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- ”Slavery in the President’s Neighborhood,” Facebook Live, Thursday, 6 p.m. Research initiative seeks to identify and tell the stories of the enslaved and free African Americans who built, lived in and worked at the White House. Session shares discoveries specifically from the James Monroe presidency. Sponsored by the James Monroe Museum. 540/654-1043.
- Juneteenth Virtual Book Talk: “Love Twelve Miles Long” with Glenda Armand, online, Thursday, 7 p.m. Free. Register at montpelier.org/events/juneteenth-booktalk-glenda-armand.
- G3: In-Demand Degrees Information Session, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Your tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. Prepare for a rewarding career through flexible, shorter-term training options. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArd-2hqT8vGNYPSl8eLu1PDpri35FMr5E9
- Lock and Talk Speaker Series: Dr. Stephen Loyd, Zoom, Friday, 1–3 p.m. “Suicide Risk and Addiction.” Free. Hosted by Lock and Talk Virginia and Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. Register at eventbrite.com/e/suicide-risk-and-addiction-with-dr-stephen-loyd-tickets-153554819599.
- YMCA Golf Series: King George Golf Tournament, Fredericksburg Country Club, Friday. $100–$440. Discounts for playing multiple tournaments. Supports the Rappahannock Area YMCA. hfamily-ymca.org/programs/adult-sports/golfseries.
- Drive-through boxed fried chicken dinner, Richardsville Fire and Rescue Station, 29361 Eleys Ford Road, Richardsville, Saturday, 4–7 p.m. Three pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit and cookies. $10. 540/399-1122.
- Blue Ridge Chorale spring concert, brcsings.com, Saturday. Donations gratefully accepted.
- Delicious Gluten-free Baking, Zoom, June 14, 6–7 p.m. Kathy Craddock of Kickshaws bakery demonstrates how she makes totally gluten-free products. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.
- G3: In-Demand Degrees Information Session, Zoom, June 14, 10 a.m. Your tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. Prepare for a rewarding career through flexible, shorter-term training options. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI
- Guided walking tour of the Menokin Landscape, Menokin, June 14, 21 or 28, 9:30–11:30 a.m. Three dates with limited spaces are available. $25. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/rill; or email minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Parenting Check-Ins, Zoom, June 16, 6:30 p.m. “Not a Choice for Me: Talking with Kids about Substances.” Free. Family activity bags will be available afterward, through scheduled contactless pickup. Offered by Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. Register online at bit.ly/RACSBParentingCheckIn. For details, email prevention@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- YMCA Golf Series: Caroline Golf Tournament, Pendleton Golf Club, June 18. $100–$440. Discounts for playing multiple tournaments. Supports the Rappahannock Area YMCA. Go to family-ymca.org/programs/adult-sports/golfseries.
- Juneteenth Black and Brown Family and Farmers Market, 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Blvd., June 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Merchandise and food for sale, entertainment, games, prizes and kids corner. Hosted by Long Family Markets and the Stafford NAACP. facebook.com/events/209330504087281.
- Heathsville Farmers Market, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, June 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring a jazz concert sponsored by Rappahannock Concert Association. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane, June 16, 6 p.m. Geoff White will speak on and play Civil War music on the upper terrace. Bring a chair. cwrtf.org.