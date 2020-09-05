Community calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- BBQ fundraiser, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, today, 4–6 p.m. Pulled pork, beans, potato salad, coleslaw, bun and brownies. $20 per meal. Pre-buy tickets online or in the tavern gift shop. RHHTFoundationInc.org. 804/580-3377.
- Great Presidential Lives: “Woodrow Wilson: Self-Righteous Idealist or Far-Sighted Visionary?” Tuesday. UMW Professor Emeritus of History William B. Crawley delivers pre-recorded lecture at umw.edu/greatlives.
- Writing for Your Health, Rappahannock Community College Kilmarnock Center, Tuesday and Sept. 15 and 22, 1–3 p.m. Learn how expressive writing can decrease doctor visits and improve blood pressure, lung, liver, and immune system functioning, boost memory, and increase feelings of well-being and satisfaction. Students required to wear face masks and socially distance. Class size limited to 10. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45 is required. Discounts available. Class fee includes workbook. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824, e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu, or visit rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.$15 for one playbook, additional books $10 each, 5-pack pull tabs for $5. $2 COVID-19 surcharge to defray costs of sanitization. Masks required. Social distancing will be enforced. No outside food or drinks. 540/548-8069.
- Drive-thru rabies clinic, Stafford County Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, Saturday, 8:30 a.m.–noon. $10 per pet. Register online or by visiting the Stafford Treasurer’s Office by Wednesday. No refunds. staffordcountyva.gov/rabiesclinic.
- 208 Sale Trail craft and vendor show, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Saturday, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Free admission. 540/507-7529.
- Beginners’ blacksmithing, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern forge, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Saturday or Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. One-day class includes all materials. $100. Registration forms are available at RHHTFoundationInc.org. 804/580-3377.
- Votes for Women tea, E.J. Wade Coach House, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Sept. 13, 2 p.m. A tea to celebrate the victory in suffrage rights for women. $35. 804/537-5050 ext. 21; hanovertavern.org.
- DREAMS4U fundraiser, Callie Opie’s Orchard, 4533 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, Sept. 18, 6–9 p.m. Social distance friendly cornhole tournament, ping pong tournament and silent auction in the event barn. Food and beverage available for purchase. Callie Opie’s gift cards for tournament winners; no cash prizes.
- Introduction to Feng Shui, Zoom, Sept. 18, 1–3 p.m. Clear clutter and get clear about what’s really important to begin to take positive action in your life. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $20 is required. Discounts are available. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824; e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu; or visit rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Mountain Run Kayak Tour, Mountain Run Lake Park, J.B. Carpenter Jr. Drive, Culpeper, Sept. 19, 9:45 a.m. to noon. FOR River Steward October Greenfield guides a paddle tour of Mountain Run Lake. $16–$20. Float begins and ends at public boat ramp. Minimum age is 12 and some paddling experience is helpful. riverfriends.org.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- The Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, garden at Chatham Manor, Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m. Chief Historian John Hennessy will speak on “The Legacy of War: A Conversation about Remembering and Forgetting.” There is no charge, but registration by Sept. 21 is required. Bring your own chair and mask. cwrtf.org.
