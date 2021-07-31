Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-Free Information Session, Zoom, Monday, 10 a.m. Learn more about your opportunity to a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI.
- Germanna Military Monday Information Sessions, Zoom, Monday, 11 a.m. Learn how to maximize your military educational benefits. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUuceqrpjsuGtWt_sjG57x6eeKnHrT4Hllh.
- Germanna parent information sessions, Zoom, Monday, 6 p.m. Geared to parents of prospective students. Use your student’s contact information when signing up for the session. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpQvd-2srDose2CAt_l0QG6UvVpgnbyZJA.
- National Night Out, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Tuesday, 5–8 p.m.
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-Free Information Sessions, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Learn more about a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArd-2hqT8vGNYPSl8eLu1PDpri35FMr5E9.
- Germanna general information sessions, Zoom, Friday, 10 a.m. A 30-minute online information session about Germanna Community College and its many pathways to success. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpElcumhqzIt-vDMT2ceFWhVFgEFVIQpkw.
- Clean up, Spotsy Dog Park, Saturday, 9 a.m. Volunteers needed. Bring rakes and shovels.
- Stuff the Bus school supply drive, Staples, 2003 Plank Road, Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Donations support Spotsylvania Public Schools students in need. spotsylvania.k12.va.us.
- Summer Walking Tours with the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation: Shopping Downtown in the 1950s, Saturday, 10 a.m. Before the mall and Walmart, everyone in a 30-mile radius came to downtown Fredericksburg to go shopping. $7–$10. Tours will cover about one mile, last 1.5-2 hours and include a short break to drink water in air-conditioning. Departure locations will be listed in confirmation email. To register email hffi.org/events.
- First Responders Appreciation Day, Patawomeck Tribal Center, 638 Kings Highway, Saturday, 3–6 p.m. Free food, crafts, games, giveaways and demonstrations. Meet members of local sheriff’s departments, fire and rescue units and K-9 units.
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-Free Information Session, Zoom, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. Learn more about your opportunity to a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI.
- Germanna parent information sessions, Zoom, Aug. 9, 6 p.m. Geared to parents of prospective students. Use your student’s contact information when signing up for the session. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpQvd-2srDose2CAt_l0QG6UvVpgnbyZJA.
- Lifestyle and Health: Every Step Counts, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Aug. 12, 6–7 p.m. The role of healthy habits and how you can change the course of your health future. Register by email at fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Germanna adult learner information sessions, Zoom, Aug. 12, 6 p.m. Learn about opportunities from academic programs to career and professional training. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdu-orDIjE9frUmJuubZLNOPukRm3qyn8.
- Germanna general information sessions, Zoom, Aug. 13, 10 a.m. A 30-minute online information session about Germanna Community College and its many pathways to success. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpElcumhqzIt-vDMT2ceFWhVFgEFVIQpkw.
- Rappahannock Goodwill Health & Wellness Fair, Ron Rosner YMCA, 5700 Smith Station Road, Aug. 14, 9–11 a.m. Health screenings (blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol), women’s self-defense demonstrations, chair massages, healthy food and cooking demonstrations, natural products and supplements education, Chinese medicine and acupuncture specialists, and more. Free, but some activities have a small fee.
- Parenting Check-Ins, Zoom, Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m. “Supporting Transitions.” Free. Family activity bags will be available afterward, through scheduled contactless pickup. Offered by Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. Register online at bit.ly/RACSBParentingCheckIn. For details, email prevention@rappahannockareacsb.org.
MEETINGS
- GOP of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg VFW, 2701 Princess Anne St., Monday, 7 p.m. Open to all. Text 540/369-5123.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.