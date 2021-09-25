 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community calendar
0 comments

Community calendar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLASSES / EVENTS

Downtown Dolls Career Closet, Massad YMCA, today, 9 a.m. to

  • noon. Business attire for women. Free.
  • Via Colori Stafford, Stafford Courthouse commuter lot, Route 630 and I95 North, today, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Large-scale pastel artworks chalked onto pavement. Free. tourstaffordva.com/event/via-colori-street-art-festival.
  • Prosper Community workshop: Credit, online, Monday. Free. To register, email mfowler@rappahannockunitedway.org.
  • Changing Habits, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. Simple techniques to adopt new habits. fredericksburgfood.coop.
  • Sneak peek: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America,” Zoom, Thursday, 7 p.m. Behind the scenes tour of a new exhibition. Free. Registration required. simpletix.com/e/sneak-peek-of-the-forthcoming-exhibit-stra-tickets-78369.
  • Clean up, Spotsy Dog Park, 10801 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania, Saturday, 9 a.m. Volunteers needed. Bring rakes and shovels.
  • Fall festival, Spotsylvania America Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yard sale, vendors, food and family fun. Proceeds support veterans, military, their families and the community.
  • The Newcomers and Old Friends Club Inc. charity craft show, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors, bake sale and raffle. Proceeds support local charities. newcomersandoldfriends.com.
  • Bag Bee, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Oct. 3, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers turn T-shirts into bags given out free. Bring scissors and clean, new or gently used T-shirts, adult sizes small, medium or large. Shirts will also be provided. fredericksburgfood.coop.
  • Germanna Military Monday Information Sessions, Zoom, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. Learn how to maximize your military educational benefits. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUuceqrpjsuGtWt_sjG57x6eeKnHrT4Hllh.
  • Prosper Community workshop: Basic Investing, online, Oct. 5. Free. To register, email mfowler@rappahannockunitedway.org.
  • National Night Out, 1090 Stafford Market Place, Oct. 5, 5–8 p.m. Free. cprevention@staffordcountyva.gov; 540/658-4030; facebook.com/events/1090-stafford-market-pl-stafford-va-22556-4523-united-states/national-night-out/535513907891619.
  • ”Penelope Fitzgerald: A Contemporary English Writer of Quiet Genius.” Deltaville Branch, Middlesex County Public Library, Tuesdays, Oct. 5–26, or RCC Kilmarnock, Thursdays, Oct. 7–28, 1–3 p.m. Taught by Gail Wilson Kenna. $35. rappahannock.edu/rill.
  • Kilt Night with the Eagle Pipe Band, Park Lane Tavern, 1 Towne Blvd., Suite 4100, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m. Celtic music and a raffle to raise money for new piping and drumming recruits. Sponsored by the Scottish Society of Fredericksburg.
  • Outdoor hiring event, Sedwick Building, 146 N. Madison Road, Orange, Oct. 6, 6–8 p.m. Bring resume. Register at bit.ly/2WVCmfv. 540/847-9238; marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org.
  • Germanna Community Conversations: Mildred D. Muhammad, Zoom, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. Free. Register at germanna.edu/conversations.
  • Treasure House donation drive, Mount Hope Baptist Church, 6823 Harrison Road, Oct. 9, 8 a.m. to noon. Needed items include toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, laundry detergent, dish soap, disinfecting wipes, diapers size 3 and larger, and baby wipes. Use Plank Road entrance to parking lot. Benefits Spotsylvania Public Schools’ Treasure House.
  • Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St., Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to noon. Choose a 1K or 3K route or walk whatever is comfortable. No registration fee. Benefits the Alzheimer’s Association. alz.org/grva.
  • Science Saturday: Oysters and the Chesapeake Bay, Zoom, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. Explore the history and ecology of this quintessential element of our natural community. Free. Registration is required. simpletix.com/e/science-saturday-at-stratford-hall-oysters-tickets-78505.
  • Lecture: “Richard Henry Lee, Patrick Henry, and ‘Lighthorse Harry’ Lee: A Complicated Dance,” Stratford Hall duPont Library, 483 Great House Road, Stratford, Oct. 9, 2–3:30 p.m. With Robert H. Smith and John Ragosta. $10; free for Friends of Stratford members. Registration is required. simpletix.com/e/richard-henry-lee-patrick-henry-and-‘ligh-tickets-78501

MEETINGS

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What household items need cleaning everyday and what can wait

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health and social wellness outreach comes to The Table
Announcements

Health and social wellness outreach comes to The Table

The Rappahannock EMS Council and community health and wellness providers will provide health and social wellness outreach at St. George’s Episcopal Church’s The Table in Market Square on Tuesday and every other Tuesday through October, from noon to 2 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert