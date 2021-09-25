Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
Downtown Dolls Career Closet, Massad YMCA, today, 9 a.m. to
- noon. Business attire for women. Free.
- Via Colori Stafford, Stafford Courthouse commuter lot, Route 630 and I95 North, today, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Large-scale pastel artworks chalked onto pavement. Free. tourstaffordva.com/event/via-colori-street-art-festival.
- Prosper Community workshop: Credit, online, Monday. Free. To register, email mfowler@rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Changing Habits, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. Simple techniques to adopt new habits. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Sneak peek: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America,” Zoom, Thursday, 7 p.m. Behind the scenes tour of a new exhibition. Free. Registration required. simpletix.com/e/sneak-peek-of-the-forthcoming-exhibit-stra-tickets-78369.
- Clean up, Spotsy Dog Park, 10801 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania, Saturday, 9 a.m. Volunteers needed. Bring rakes and shovels.
- Fall festival, Spotsylvania America Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yard sale, vendors, food and family fun. Proceeds support veterans, military, their families and the community.
- The Newcomers and Old Friends Club Inc. charity craft show, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors, bake sale and raffle. Proceeds support local charities. newcomersandoldfriends.com.
- Bag Bee, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Oct. 3, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers turn T-shirts into bags given out free. Bring scissors and clean, new or gently used T-shirts, adult sizes small, medium or large. Shirts will also be provided. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Germanna Military Monday Information Sessions, Zoom, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. Learn how to maximize your military educational benefits. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUuceqrpjsuGtWt_sjG57x6eeKnHrT4Hllh.
- Prosper Community workshop: Basic Investing, online, Oct. 5. Free. To register, email mfowler@rappahannockunitedway.org.
- National Night Out, 1090 Stafford Market Place, Oct. 5, 5–8 p.m. Free. cprevention@staffordcountyva.gov; 540/658-4030; facebook.com/events/1090-stafford-market-pl-stafford-va-22556-4523-united-states/national-night-out/535513907891619.
- ”Penelope Fitzgerald: A Contemporary English Writer of Quiet Genius.” Deltaville Branch, Middlesex County Public Library, Tuesdays, Oct. 5–26, or RCC Kilmarnock, Thursdays, Oct. 7–28, 1–3 p.m. Taught by Gail Wilson Kenna. $35. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Kilt Night with the Eagle Pipe Band, Park Lane Tavern, 1 Towne Blvd., Suite 4100, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m. Celtic music and a raffle to raise money for new piping and drumming recruits. Sponsored by the Scottish Society of Fredericksburg.
- Outdoor hiring event, Sedwick Building, 146 N. Madison Road, Orange, Oct. 6, 6–8 p.m. Bring resume. Register at bit.ly/2WVCmfv. 540/847-9238; marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org.
- Germanna Community Conversations: Mildred D. Muhammad, Zoom, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. Free. Register at germanna.edu/conversations.
- Treasure House donation drive, Mount Hope Baptist Church, 6823 Harrison Road, Oct. 9, 8 a.m. to noon. Needed items include toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, laundry detergent, dish soap, disinfecting wipes, diapers size 3 and larger, and baby wipes. Use Plank Road entrance to parking lot. Benefits Spotsylvania Public Schools’ Treasure House.
- Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St., Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to noon. Choose a 1K or 3K route or walk whatever is comfortable. No registration fee. Benefits the Alzheimer’s Association. alz.org/grva.
- Science Saturday: Oysters and the Chesapeake Bay, Zoom, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. Explore the history and ecology of this quintessential element of our natural community. Free. Registration is required. simpletix.com/e/science-saturday-at-stratford-hall-oysters-tickets-78505.
- Lecture: “Richard Henry Lee, Patrick Henry, and ‘Lighthorse Harry’ Lee: A Complicated Dance,” Stratford Hall duPont Library, 483 Great House Road, Stratford, Oct. 9, 2–3:30 p.m. With Robert H. Smith and John Ragosta. $10; free for Friends of Stratford members. Registration is required. simpletix.com/e/richard-henry-lee-patrick-henry-and-‘ligh-tickets-78501
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.