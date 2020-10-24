Community calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Owen Lea Foundation virtual 5K. Through Nov. 12. $35 includes T-shirt. Register your dog, and receive a free dog tag. For more information or to register visit owenleafoundation.org.
- Kilometers for Kindness 5K, virtual, today. 5K walk/run $20. Kindness Challenge registration is free; complete and log one act of kindness each day in October for Anti-Bullying Month. Donate to the Virginia DECA Foundation. Sponsored by Virginia DECA. runsignup.com/Race/VA/Virtual/KilometersForKindness.
- The Joy of Fall Harvest Vegetables, Zoom, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Cooking demonstration and Q&A with Joy Crump. fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Poetry festival, Zoom, Thursday, 4–7 p.m. Features poets Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Carolyn Kreiter–Foronda, David Anthony Sam, and an open mic hour at 6 p.m. Free. Hosted by Germanna Community College. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIpfu6qrzstG9wyJ62Po3S5rI5nG9-Ln9eb.
- Healthy Home, Healthy You, Healthy Planet, Zoom, Nov. 6, 6–7 p.m. Learn to make and use non-toxic, plastic-free household cleaners, garden pesticides and self care products using natural ingredients. fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Craft and vendors show, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free. 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com.
MEETINGS
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Zoom, Wednesday, 6 p.m. Mark Hurlbert will speak on “The Lawrence Massacre.” Free. Register at cwrtf.org by Monday.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!