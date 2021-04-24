Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- A Virtual Conversation with James Monroe, Facebook Live, Wednesday, 6 p.m. Q&A with James Monroe. Scott Harris, executive director of University Museums is moderator. Sponsored by the James Monroe Museum. 540/654-1043.
- Webinar: “Parent, Infant and Child Mental Health and Trauma,” Wednesday, 6–7:30 p.m. Mental health in relation to genetics and trauma; mental health in adults, infants and toddlers; and mental health and COVID-19. $25–$40. Register at b.afth.org/calendar-of-events/index.php.
- Spring in the Garden, Zoom, Friday, 6–7 p.m. Janet Douberly discusses what you can be planting in your garden now as well as tips and tricks to set you up for success, healthy soil practices, natural ways to deter pests and encourage pollinators, and how to choose the best plants for your garden. info@fxbgfood.coop.
- Outdoor hiring event, Booster Park, 11177 Bloomsbury Road, Orange, Friday, 11 a.m. to noon. Bring resume. Masks required. Register at bit.ly/3tPggWP. Contact Marty Bywaters–Baldwin for assistance at 540/847-9238; or marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org.
Belmont Club of Women outside plant and yard sale, Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Houseplants, annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, vegetables and herbs, handcrafted items, baby items, toys, furniture, household, books, seasonal dé
- cor and more. Wear a mask and practice social distancing. Rent a table for $10. Rain date is May 2. Contact Karen Kelley at 540/223-2251.
- “Writing for Your Health,” RCC’s Kilmarnock Center, May 4, 11 and 18, 1–3 p.m. Learn how expressive writing can decrease doctor visits and improve blood pressure, lung, liver and immune system functioning, boost memory, and increase feelings of well-being and satisfaction. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45 (includes workbook) is required. Discounts available. Masks and social distancing required. Class size is limited to 10. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824; e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu; or visit rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Virtual REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education training, Zoom, May 6, 9:30 a.m. Free 60-minute virtual class, presented by a qualified instructor from the Rappahannock Area Community Services, Prevention Services team. Free Narcan and REVIVE! kit distribution times announced during trainings. For more information, contact Sherry Norton–Williams at 540/374-3337, ext. 7533; or snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org. Register at bit.ly/5-6-2021.
- Mother’s Day Golf Classic, Meadows Farms Golf Course, May 7. Registration and breakfast at 8 a.m., captain’s choice at 9 a.m. Individual registration $75, foursome $300. Sponsorships available. Proceeds benefit Paul Stefan Home. Register at paulstefanhome.org. More information at adihlmann@paulstefanhome.org; 540/854-2300.
Shred Hunger fundraiser, Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., May 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For $5 a box (24” x 18”), Shred It will securely shred personal papers on site. Sponsored by Greater Falls Run Lions Club to benefit SERVE and the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank.
- Food for All Co-op 5K Walk/Run, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, May 8, 8–11 a.m. $35 plus $3.96 signup fee. Includes in-person and virtual options. Event proceeds benefit Food for All program which gives an additional discount to Food Co-op customers shopping with SNAP. runsignup.com/Race/Events/VA/Fredericksburg/Coop5K.
MEETINGS
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Zoom, Wednesday, 6 p.m. Carleton Young will speak on his book, “Letters from the Attic: the Williamstown Boys in the Civil War.” Zoom link available at cwrtf.org.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.