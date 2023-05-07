CLASSES / EVENTS

Commemoration of the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Chancellorsville, Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Center, today. Programs for all ages that explore, evaluate and contemplate the battle. Event updates at go.nps.gov/ChancellorsvilleAnniversary.

Salem Church open house, 12026 Old Salem Church Road, today, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Discuss the fighting that took place here, the civilian experience, the care of casualties, and the burial of the dead in the aftermath of battle. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

First-time homebuyer class, C & F Mortgage Corporation, 2050 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., Monday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free. Register at virginiahousing.com; search for Sharon Glover.

SOLD OUT: Iris Talk & Tea with Lois Rose, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m. Tea, scones and sandwiches on the porch with speaker Lois Rose. $40; $35 for members. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar

Why We Went Solar, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. All the information you need to consider solar for your home. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Meet the Author: Jena Friedman, online, Wednesday, 8 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

Compost-a-Thon, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St., Friday, 5–8 p.m. Compost demonstrations and on-site food drive. Rain date is May 19. 540/658-5273; r-board.org/compost.

Dink’n Donuts Pickleball Social, Afton Villas, 10501 Afton Grove Court, May 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hosted by Atlantic Builders. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/dinkn-donuts-pickleball-social-at-afton-villas-tickets.

Evening with Hazel Run benefit concert, May 13, Friends of the Rappahannock Nature Preserve, 3219 Fall Hill Ave., Fredericksburg. Local band Hazel Run will play Americana-inspired melodies. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; performance starts at 6 p.m. Every admission ticket includes one complimentary alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. $20–$50. riverfriends.org.

Games in the Garden, Mary Washington House, May 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Games of the 18th century. Free; tours at standard admission prices. 540/373-1569; washingtonheritagemuseums.org/museum-details

A Walk Through Mother Mary’s ‘Hood, May 13, 10 a.m. Meet and pay the guide at St. James’ House, 1300 Charles St. Approximately 8-block, 1-1/2 hour walk. $8 adults, $4 for WHM members and children. Pre-registration requested. Registration is limited to 15 people. 540/809-3918.

Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch, University of Mary Washington’s Cedric Rucker University Center, 1701 College Ave., Fredericksburg, May 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Catering staff will serve selections from expansive brunch menu, along with champagne, mimosas and other beverages. Seatings at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. $46.95 for adults; $20 for ages 8–13; $8 for ages 3–7; no charge for 3 and younger. Go to tinyurl.com/3w29j3sx to purchase tickets or make reservations.

Vermicomposting workshop, May 18, Botanical Bites & Provisions, 4738 Massaponax Church Road, Spotsylvania, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont and Botanical Bites & Provisions will demonstrate and promote the basics of vermicomposting as a natural cost-effective method of recycling organic matter to transform it into productive soil amendments by creating a worm station. Attendees will receive composting worms, bedding materials and a transportable container to create their own vermicomposting station to take home. This workshop will be offered to the first 25 people who sign up. To register, go to tinyurl.com/4ad4uvnk. Rain date is May 25.

Picturing New Connections, Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, May 18, 10:30 a.m. Program for people with memory loss, their families or care partners includes interactive tours, guided discussion and hands-on art experience. $5. Register at garimelchers.org/learn/picturing-new-connections.

Germanna–FAFSA Completion Nights, Zoom, May 18, 6 p.m. Meet with a knowledgeable financial aid advisor in a private Zoom room, complete your FAFSA, and get your questions answered. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIode6gqTItE9aMfaZq7zcziJ4izV2TJjeF.

Safe Boating Week kickoff event, Anna Point Marina, 13721 Anna Point Lane, Mineral, May 20, 11 a.m. Displays and demonstrations, activities for children, face painting, nautical knots, handouts and giveaways, free hot dogs and drinks.

VCE Extension Master Gardeners, Cossey Park, 1601 Kenmore Ave., Fredericksburg, 9–11 a.m., the first and third Saturdays of the month through September. Master Gardeners will present information and answer garden-related questions.

Meet the Author: Courtney Summers, online, May 20, 2 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

Preakness Party, Providence on the Piankatank River, Deltaville, May 20, 4–7 p.m. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, live and silent auctions and a best hat and most dapper contest. $100 per guest. Proceeds support the RCC scholarship program. 804/333-6707; rappahannock.edu/foundation.

Heathsville Farmers Market, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, May 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flower show by the Chesapeake Bay Garden Club. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Walking tour: “Black Businesses & Entrepreneurship in Fredericksburg, 1787–Present,” Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., May 22, 4 p.m. Led by Gaila Sims, tour runs about two hours and includes 12 stops. $20–$25.famva.org.

Meet the Author: Mike Rucker, online, June 7, 4 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

160th anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station, Brandy Station Battlefield, 19484 Brandy Road, Culpeper, June 9–11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Culpeper Battlefield Tours hosts a series of events and re-enactments. Free to attend. culpeperbattlefieldtours.com/news-and-events.

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, June 11, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into earth-friendly, reusable shopping bags. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Germanna–FAFSA Completion Nights, Zoom, June 15, 6 p.m. Meet with a knowledgeable financial aid advisor in a private Zoom room, complete your FAFSA, and get your questions answered. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIode6gqTItE9aMfaZq7zcziJ4izV2TJjeF.

Meet the Author: Jamie Beck, online, June 15, 2 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

MEETINGS

Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, Wednesday, 7–9 p.m. Free. vafrgs.org.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Friends of the Rappahannock annual members meeting, 3219 Fall Hill Ave., Fredericksburg, May 17, 6–8 p.m. Guest speaker will be sea birding expert Kate Sutherland. riverfriends.org.

King George Fall Festival Committee, King George Citizens Center, May 18, 6 p.m. Planning for Oct. 14 event. kghsteacher@gmail.com; kgfallfestival.com.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., May 24. Stephen Cushman speaks on “The Generals’ Civil War: What Their Memoirs Can Teach Us Today.” Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than 1 p.m., May 22, at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.