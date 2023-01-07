Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into reusable tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fredericksburgfood.coop.

Card Making: Spreading Love & Care, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Make valentines to be donated to Mental Health America of Fredericksburg to help support its senior programs. Supplies provided or bring your own to share. fredericksburgfood.coop.

A Monumental Weight: The Auction Block in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., Thursday, 7 p.m. The history of the Auction Block, the development of the exhibition, and upcoming projects related to African American history and culture at the museum. Free. famva.org.

Winter Book Study: Forgiveness, Ebenezer Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, Thursdays, Jan. 12–Feb. 16, 7–8:30 p.m. A six-week study based on Lysa TerKeurst’s “Forgiving What You Can’t Forget.” $26 includes a copy of the book and study guide. More information and registration at ebenezerumc.org/forgiveness.

Three Steps for Successful Decluttering, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Jan. 17, noon–1 p.m. Brenda Parmelee shares the “must do” foundational steps in the journey to creating a clutter-free home. fredericksburgfood.coop.

Wellness Workshop: Understanding Anxiety, Depression & Stress, Ebenezer Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, Jan. 21, 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Informative discussions around neuroscience, coping mechanisms, and the intersection of our relationship with Christ and mental health. Open to ages 12 and above. $10 includes lunch and childcare. More information and registration at ebenezerumc.org/wellness.

Getting to Zero Waste: Doing Our Part, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Jan. 21, 2–3 p.m. Gerald Anderson discusses our waste generation habits and presents ways we can do our part to get to zero waste. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Food Co-op and the Sierra Club. fxbgfood.coop.

MEETINGS

Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, Wednesday, 7–9 p.m. Trip Wiggins discusses lineage societies and what can be learned from their holdings. Free. vafrgs.org.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.