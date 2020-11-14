Community calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Friends of Chatham Member Mingle, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane, today, 3:30–5 p.m. Meet behind the summer house, in the picnic area. Attendees will divide into small groups for congenial collaboration while competing in a friendly photo contest. Cell phone cameras and digital SLR cameras are both welcome. Free to Friends of Chatham members and their guests. New members are welcome. Wear sturdy shoes and bring a lawn chair. Face masks and social distancing are required. friendsofchatham.org.
- ”Willpower vs. Won’t Power,” virtual, Monday, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Piper Foresman talks about developing a healthy mindset and techniques for seasonal eating. fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Blue Star Mothers fundraiser, Chipotle, 3051 Plank Road, Tuesday, 4–8 p.m. Dine in and present flyer, or order online for pickup using code N8WP4VY before checkout in the promo field. Funds will send chapter delegates to the 2021 national convention in New Orleans, La. Visit BlueStarMothersofFredericksburgChapter4 on Facebook for the flyer.
- Walkthrough Wednesday, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Wednesday, 4–7 p.m. Small group walkthroughs at the store location. Number of participants is limited. Reserve time at fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- James Monroe Lecture: “Becoming Men of Some Consequence: Youth and Service in the Revolutionary War,” Facebook Live, Thursday, 7 p.m. John Ruddiman examines how young soldiers and officers joined the Continental Army and sought to rejoin civilian life after the war.
- Evening With An Expert Lecture Series: “It Smelled Like Money: A Brief History of the Sylvania/FMC Plant,” Bowman Center, 1 Bowman Drive, Thursday, 7 p.m. Eric Powell and Mike Tucci talk about the plant, the people who worked there and the impact it had on our community. $10–$12. Registration is required, and spots are limited. Attendees are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Visit fredericksburg-area-museum.square.site to buy your ticket; or contact Theresa Cramer at 540/371-3037 ext. 138. famcc.org.
- Shred-it event, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Nov. 21, 9 a.m.–noon, or until truck is filled. $10 per file box/30 pounds. Drive up and drop off. Hosted by Fredericksburg Area Museum. For a list of acceptable materials and additional details, visit famva.org.
- Alpaca Expo & Fall Derby, Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Nov. 21–22. Competitions, demonstrations and vendors. Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Free admission.
- Prancing Pony Pottery open house, 20370 Fields Mill Road, Richardsville, Nov. 21–22, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Kiln opening, shopping. Masks are required, and COVID-19 safety measures will be in effect. Curbside pick-up available. facebook.com/events/550757792182586.
- Turkey Trot, James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave., Nov. 26. Virtual and in-person options. First wave starts at 7:15 a.m. $17–$35. family-ymca.org.
- Blood drive, Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Nov. 28, noon–5 p.m. Park at the corner of Charlotte and Shepherd streets. Masks and appointments will be required. Temperatures will be checked at the door, and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Appointments may be made at redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code fairviewbaptistchurch.
MEETINGS
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Zoom, Wednesday, 6 p.m. David T. Dixon presents “The Lost Gettysburg Address.” Meeting is free. To receive Zoom link, register by Monday. cwrtf.org.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
