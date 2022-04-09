Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Health and Social Wellness Outreach, The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon–1:30 p.m. Free flu shots, first-come, first served; blood pressure and glucose checks; help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; general health and wellness advice; and help to use AccessMeCare.
- Arbor Day celebration, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 10 a.m. Speakers include Lara Johnson and Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw. Event celebrates Barbara Pratt Willis with the dedication of a ceremonial tree. 540/207-4298; treefred@cox.net.
- Book signing: “She Speaks Stories: Finding Hope, Help and Healing in a Hard World,” Barnes & Noble, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Saturday, 10 a.m. With author Katie Hawkins.
- Drive-thru Rabies Clinic, Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, Saturday, 8:30 a.m.–noon. $10 each. Dogs will be vaccinated in the car; cats will be taken in carriers to a mobile unit. Pre-registration required. staffordcountyva.gov/rabiesclinic; or visit Stafford Treasurer’s Office.
- Book signing: “She Speaks Stories: Finding Hope, Help and Healing in a Hard World,” Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., April 18, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. With Katie Hawkins.
- AARP Scam Jam, Zoom, April 22, 9–11:30 a.m. AARP Virginia and the Silver Shield Task Force empower consumers to spot and avoid scams, and provide support and guidance when fraud happens. Free. Registration required aarp.cventevents.com/event/a1bf7f1d-f794-4d94-836d-7baf78e28772/summary.
- Vietnam Commemoration: Operation SHUFLY, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle, April 23, 10 a.m.–noon. Commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the first Marine Task Unit to provide air support during the Vietnam War. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
- Art auction and celebration, Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, April 24, 1–4 p.m. $35 per person. Work by local artists and photographers, Catering by Dori. friendsofchatham.org.
MEETINGS
- Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. City directories with Trip Wiggins. Free. vafrgs.org.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; or toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., April 27. Dr. Caroline E. Janney presents “Burying the Dead but Not the Past: The Ladies Memorial Associations.” Dinners are $32, cash or check at the door. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., and presentation at 7:30 p.m. Reservations may be made no later than 1 p.m., April 25 at cwrtf.org; 540/361-2105; or info@cwrtf.org.