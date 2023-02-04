CLASSES / EVENTS

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into reusable tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Homeownership class, C&F Mortgage Corp., 1320 Central Park Blvd. No. 201, Monday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Free class addresses buying process and how to prepare for homeownership. Register at virginiahousing.com/freeclass. Sponsored by Faith Housing Coalition; for more information, contact Sharon Glover 540/898-7519.

“Singular People, Singular Stories: Black History in Fredericksburg, Virginia,” Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Tuesday, 6–7 p.m. Presentation by Gaila Sims. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Tea talk and book signing, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Tuesday, noon–2 p.m. Tea sandwiches and scones served with two teas to sample. Interactive discussion with Heather B. Meadows author of “Colonial Cooking for a Modern Day Palate”; sample a recipe from the book. Books will be available for purchase. $40. washingtonheritagemuseums.networkforgood.com/events/52548-tea-talk-book-signing.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Fannie Lou Hamer, UMW Dodd Auditorium, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. With speaker Kate Clifford Larson. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Back in a Spell: Author Talk with Lana Harper, online, Thursday, 7 p.m. Harper discusses the third installment of her The Witches of Thistle Grove series, “Back in a Spell.” Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

A Monumental Weight: The Auction Block in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., Saturday, 2 p.m. The history of the auction block, the development of the exhibition, and upcoming projects related to African American history and culture at the museum. Free. famva.org.

Sweetheart Dinner & Auction, Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, Saturday, 5 p.m. Menu includes choice of steak or salmon for $20 and a children’s burger for $8.50. Tickets will not be sold at the door; to purchase tickets, email office.graceumc@gmail.com. To donate an item in excellent condition or a dessert for the silent auction, contact the church office. 540/684-3535; graceumchartwood.net.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Ted Kennedy, UMW Dodd Auditorium, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. With speaker John A. Farrell. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: J. Edgar Hoover, UMW Dodd Auditorium, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. With speaker Beverly Gage. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free. umw.edu/greatlives.

Tastes Like War: An Author Talk with Grace M. Cho, online, Feb. 16, 1 p.m. Cho discusses her memoir, “Tastes Like War: A Memoir.” Sponsored by Friends of the Fauquier Library. Registration required. bit.ly/fplauthor.

Germanna Community Conversations: “Equity, Student Services, and Online Learning: What Works?” Zoom, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. Frank Harris III discusses barriers impacting equity-minded student services during the pandemic and where we are now. Free. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vBGi_gqeTOaaam6qhkIdbQ.

Black History Month Walking Tour, meets at HFFI Offices, 1200 Caroline St., Feb. 18, 11 a.m. Gaila Sims leads “Black Businesses & Entrepreneurship in Fredericksburg, 1787–Present.” $25; $20 FAM and HFFI members. In case of inclement weather, the tour will be rescheduled to March 4. 540/371-3037; or famva.org.

Happy Birthday, George! Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Feb. 18, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. At 11 a.m., children ages 5–7, accompanied by a parent or guardian, can enjoy a free story time. Afterward, stay for a tour, cake and crafts, while supplies last, at standard admission rates. WHM members free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Living history event, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane, Feb. 18, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Meet soldiers and civilians as they cook period food, conduct military drill and engage in other activities of 19th-century life. Presentations about George Washington’s significance to Federal soldiers at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Fredericksburg Regional Genealogical Society, Zoom, Wednesday, 7–9 p.m. Free. vafrgs.org.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Feb. 22. John Biemeck speaks on Civil War ordnance. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than noon, Feb. 20, at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org.