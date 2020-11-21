Community calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Prancing Pony Pottery open house, 20370 Fields Mill Road, Richardsville, today, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kiln opening, shopping. Masks are required, and COVID-19 safety measures will be in effect. Curbside pick-up available. facebook.com/events/550757792182586.
- Turkey Trot, virtual, Thursday. $17–$35. family-ymca.org.
- Blood drive, Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Park at the corner of Charlotte and Shepherd streets. Masks and appointments will be required. Temperatures will be checked at the door, and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Appointments may be made at redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code fairviewbaptistchurch.
- ”Re-imagining Our Green Holidays,” virtual, Dec. 2, 6–7 p.m. Green gifts and celebrating together while apart. Bring your ideas to share. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- ”Walking in a Winter WILDLand,” Dec. 11, 6 p.m. Virtual conservation film festival and musical performances. Free, but donations appreciated. Presented by Wild Virginia. wildvirginia.org.
- Virtual Rappahannock oyster tasting, Dec. 12, 5 p.m. Raw oysters, shucking knife, toppings, recipe cards and access to virtual tasting experience. $40–$100. Pick up midday in Fredericksburg, Sperryville or Warrenton. Deadline to purchase oysters is Dec. 10. Proceeds support Friends of the Rappahannock. riverfriends.org/lets-shellabrate.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
