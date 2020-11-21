 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community calendar
0 comments

Community calendar

  • 0

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS

  • Prancing Pony Pottery open house, 20370 Fields Mill Road, Richardsville, today, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kiln opening, shopping. Masks are required, and COVID-19 safety measures will be in effect. Curbside pick-up available. facebook.com/events/550757792182586.
  • Turkey Trot, virtual, Thursday. $17–$35. family-ymca.org.
  • Blood drive, Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Park at the corner of Charlotte and Shepherd streets. Masks and appointments will be required. Temperatures will be checked at the door, and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Appointments may be made at redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code fairviewbaptistchurch.
  • ”Re-imagining Our Green Holidays,” virtual, Dec. 2, 6–7 p.m. Green gifts and celebrating together while apart. Bring your ideas to share. fredericksburgfood.coop.
  • ”Walking in a Winter WILDLand,” Dec. 11, 6 p.m. Virtual conservation film festival and musical performances. Free, but donations appreciated. Presented by Wild Virginia. wildvirginia.org.
  • Virtual Rappahannock oyster tasting, Dec. 12, 5 p.m. Raw oysters, shucking knife, toppings, recipe cards and access to virtual tasting experience. $40–$100. Pick up midday in Fredericksburg, Sperryville or Warrenton. Deadline to purchase oysters is Dec. 10. Proceeds support Friends of the Rappahannock. riverfriends.org/lets-shellabrate.

MEETINGS

  • Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
  • Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Announcements

College notes

Local students have been recognized for academic achievement by their colleges and universities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert