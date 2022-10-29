Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

“Exceptional Crowns” fashion show, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St., today, 2 p.m. Filming of educational documentary short and fashion show featuring creations of Evetta Petty. With historian Ceredwyn Alexander. Free. Masks are required. Register at Eventbrite.

“Remembering Your Roots,” Northumberland Public Library, Heathsville, Tuesday, Nov. 8 and 15, 10 a.m.–noon. Lead by Hilary Darby and Marsha Benya of Northern Neck Kindred Spirits. Advance registration and tuition payment of $35 required. Discounts available. rappahannock.edu/rill.

Cooperative Approaches to Affordable Housing, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Paul Hazen discusses the affordable housing crisis. fredericksburgfood.coop.

Women’s Leadership Colloquium, UMW Stafford campus, 125 University Blvd., Thursday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Fran Hauser, author of “Myth of the Nice Girl,” is keynote speaker. Schedule and tickets at umw.edu/lcpw.

Germanna Community College Fredericksburg area campus tour, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Thursday, noon. Report to V. Earl Dickinson Building and check in at front of lobby. Free. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.

“Tourism Talk — Where We Are and Where We Hope to Be,” Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St., Thursday, 10 a.m. MC Morris provides a brief overview of the past year and talks about what is on the horizon for city tourism. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Evening with an Expert: “Voices Strong, Voices True: African American History at the Museum,” FAM, 907 Princess Anne St., Thursday, 7–8:30 p.m. Presented by Gaila Sims. Free. RSVP at famva.org/evening-with-an-expert-with-dr-gaila-sims.

Digital Parenting Workshop, Hope Presbyterian Church, 11121 Leavells Road, Friday, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Workshop covers a variety of topics including social media, pornography, cyber bullying and developing technology routines that bring families together instead of driving them apart. Dinner and childcare provided. Free; pre-register attendance at 540/898-4673; or office@hopechurchva.org.

Fall bazaar, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., Friday, 6–8 p.m., and Saturday, 8:30–1 p.m. Handmade gift items; baked goods and lunch available for purchase. Silent auction of Festival of Wreaths. Proceeds benefit the church. Park in Charlotte Street parking lot.

“Coffee and the White House: Early American Social and Consumer Culture,” 908 Charles St., Saturday, 10 a.m. Coffee tasting and lecture by Tianna Mobley. $10. In partnership with Hyperion. Pre-registration required; email lcrawfor@umw.edu.

“Thanks to our Veterans: Let’s Talk,” Unionville Brewery Company, 24333 Narrow Gauge Road, Unionville, Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Hosted by Orange County American Legion Post 156, Veterans of Foreign Wars James Madison Post 2217 and Horse & Soul Counselling. Keynote speakers Michael Wade and Katherine Rosemond. hayesfam3@gmail.com; or jtmorey65@yahoo.com.

Fall craft show, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave., Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Free admissions and parking. Concessions available for purchase. fredericksburgfair.org.

Spotsy Dog Park second anniversary celebration, 10801 Gordon Road, Nov. 6, 2–4 p.m. With silent auction and lots of fun.

Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Nov. 6, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into reusable tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fredericksburgfood.coop.

Holiday Vendor & Craft Market, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Nov. 6, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Vendors, silent auction, food and baked goods. Proceeds support club community programs.

Homebuyer workshop, C&F Mortgage Corp., 1320 Central Park Blvd. #201, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Learn about the buying process and how to prepare for homeownership. Free. Register at virginiahousing.com/freeclass. Hosted by Faith Housing Coalition, Sharon Glover 540/898-7519.

Watercolor Wonders, Canal Quarter Arts, 1517 Princess Anne St., Mondays, Nov. 7–28. Weekly watercolor class with instructor Catherine Hillis focuses on developing foundational skills for beginners and coaching intermediates on advancing their technique. catherine.h.hillis@gmail.com; or 703/431-6877.

“The Bible as Literature,” Zoom and RCC Warsaw campus, 52 Campus Drive, Nov. 7, 14 and 21, 1–3 p.m. Ken Wilbur helps students read, analyze and discuss writings including psalms, law codes, epic tales, proverbs and prophecy. Advance registration and tuition payment of $35 required. Discounts may be available.rappahannock.edu/rill.

Cultures in the Classroom: Thoughts on Decolonizing Native American History, UMW’s Chandler Ballroom A&B, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason (Ho-Chunk/Schagthicoke) discusses her work to decolonize education. Email lcrawfor@umw.edu or call 540/654-2111 for more details.

Evening with an Expert: “Voices Strong, Voices True: African American History at the Museum,” FAM, 907 Princess Anne St., Nov. 10, 7–8:30 p.m. Presented by Gaila Sims. Free. RSVP at famva.org/evening-with-an-expert-with-dr-gaila-sims.

GCC Barbara J. Fried Center tour, 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Stafford, Nov. 10, noon. Check in at front lobby — Room 115. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.

Germanna Community Conversation: Dr. Shaun Harper on Teaching and Relational Practices for Underserved Students, online, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. Harper discusses how creating a classroom climate of success for underserved students can lead to more equitable outcomes for all students. germanna.edu/conversations.

Veterans Day 5K & 1-mile Fun Run, King George High School Stadium, Nov. 11. $10–$20. Check in 8 and 8:30 a.m.; races start 9 and 9:15 a.m. Proceeds benefit Some Gave All Foundation. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/VA/KingGeorge/VeteransDay5Kand1milerun. Write checks to “King George High School” with “KG DECA 5K” in the memo; exact cash is also welcome. 540/775-3535 ext 1225; kgdeca.org.

Virtual Round Table, online, Nov. 11, 10–11 a.m. Mastering Decision-Making with Nick Nicholson. Hosted by Barbara Gustavson. Register at discovernextstep.com/events.

Patawomeck Indian Tribe craft show, Eagles Lodge 4124, 21 Cool Springs Road, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Indoor craft show. Handmade items and lunch available for purchase. 540/842-0501; cowboy_john1@msn.com.

Fall Vendor and Craft Fair, FOP Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Drive, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Part of the proceeds benefit The Wounded Warrior Project.

Belmont Art and Craft Fair, Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Local artisans and crafters, food available for purchase, raffle. Wine tasting noon–3 p.m. Free admission. Benefits Belmont Club of Women College Scholarship. bwc7124.org.

GCC FredCAT tour, 1325 Central Park Blvd., Nov. 12, 10 a.m. Site for apprenticeship and skilled trades programs including electrical, heavy equipment operator, HVAC and plumbing. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.