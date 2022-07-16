Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Micro and Macronutrients, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, noon–1 p.m. Learn the difference between micro and macronutrients and how they impact your life. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- History Trivia, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Thursday, 6 p.m. Celebrity quizmaster is M.C. Morris. Cash bar. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
- Book signing: “The Northern Virginia Trap Rock Quarries,” Old House Vineyards, 18351 Corkys Lane, Culpeper, Friday, 1–3 p.m. Features display of Virginia classic minerals and dinosaur tracks. Bring your NOVA specimens. Books $25, posters $35, food and beverages available for purchase. RSVP by Tuesday to friendsofmineralogy.virginia@gmail.com.
- Lecture and book signing: “Faces of Union Soldiers at Fredericksburg,” Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Saturday, 7–8:30 p.m. Authors Joseph Stahl and Matthew Borders will present their book, copies will be available for purchase and signing. Lecture and book signing are free. For a donation of $10 or more, attend an exclusive tour of the Mary Washington House at 6 p.m. focusing on the Civil War era. Due to limited seating, advance registration is required. 540/373-1569; or MWHouse@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area Fourth Tuesday Program, Zoom, July 26, 7 p.m. Brent Hunsinger presents “Plants to Help the Rappahannock.” Free. Pre-registration link at mgacra.org.
- “Paint with Me” class, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd., July 30, 4:30–5:30 p.m. Children 5 and older paint a picture of their own pet or adoptable dog with a parent/guardian. Sign up by sending a photo of the child’s pet to events@olddominionhumanesociety.org. Indicate if the child will paint one of ODHS’s adoptable dogs. $50 fee required by July 23 via Venmo or at the facility during adoption events. Proceeds benefit ODHS. olddominionhumanesociety.org.
- Cruisin for Freedom Car and Bike Show, 8233 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, July 30, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Car and bike show, games, food and drink, and live music. Spectators are free, $25 to exhibit. kingslight.org/events.
MEETINGS
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area general membership meeting, Fredericksburg Branch Library meeting room 1, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Alvin Calhoun will present “Cedell Brooks Park’s Native Plants.” Free. Meeting also available via Zoom; pre-registration link and additional information at mgacra.org.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane, July 27, 6 p.m. Musical performance and talk about Civil War music by Geoff White. Free. Bring a chair, water will be available. cwrtf.org.