Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-Free Information Session, Zoom, Monday, 10 a.m. Learn more about your opportunity to a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI.
- Germanna parent information sessions, Zoom, Monday, 6 p.m. Geared to parents of prospective students. Use your student’s contact information when signing up for the session. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpQvd-2srDose2CAt_l0QG6UvVpgnbyZJA.
- Chats with the Conservator, Facebook Live, Tuesday, 2 p.m. Conservator Colleen Callahan of The Costume & Textile Specialists will be mounting Elizabeth Monroe’s brocade silk dress for display at the James Monroe Museum.
- Lifestyle and Health: Every Step Counts, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, Thursday, 6–7 p.m. The role of healthy habits and how you can change the course of your health future. Register by email at fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Germanna adult learner information sessions, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Learn about opportunities from academic programs to career and professional training. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdu-orDIjE9frUmJuubZLNOPukRm3qyn8.
- Germanna general information sessions, Zoom, Friday, 10 a.m. A 30-minute online information session about GCC’s many pathways to success. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpElcumhqzIt-vDMT2ceFWhVFgEFVIQpkw.
- Unity in Community food and fund drive, The Culpeper Food Closet, 120 N. Commerce St., Culpeper, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Drop off food donations for food pantry. Mail donations to Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701; or donate online at ststephensculpeper.net.
- Rappahannock Goodwill Health & Wellness Fair, Ron Rosner YMCA, 5700 Smith Station Road, Saturday, 9–11 a.m. Health screenings (blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol), women’s self-defense demonstrations, chair massages, healthy food and cooking demonstrations, natural products and supplements education, Chinese medicine and acupuncture specialists, and more. Free, but some activities have a small fee.
- Parenting Check-Ins, Zoom, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. “Supporting Transitions.” Free. Family activity bags will be available afterward, through scheduled contactless pickup. Offered by Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. Register online at bit.ly/RACSBParentingCheckIn. For details, email prevention@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-Free Information Session, Zoom, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. Learn more about your opportunity to a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI.
- Germanna parent information sessions, Zoom, Aug. 16, 6 p.m. Geared to parents of prospective students. Use your student’s contact information when signing up for the session. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpQvd-2srDose2CAt_l0QG6UvVpgnbyZJA.
- Join Scouting Night—Aquia District, Stafford County elementary schools, Aug. 18, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Sign up to join Cub Scouts. 267/216-5194; beascout.org.
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-Free Information Sessions, Zoom, Aug. 19, 6 p.m. Learn more about a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArd-2hqT8vGNYPSl8eLu1PDpri35FMr5E9.
- Summer Walking Tours with the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation: Women’s Suffrage: 101 Years Later, August 21, 10 a.m. Learn about early suffrage efforts and the local people who helped it happen. $7–$10. Tours will cover about one mile, last 1.5-2 hours and include a short break to drink water in air-conditioning. Departure locations will be listed in confirmation email. To register email hffi.org/events.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.