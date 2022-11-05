Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

Spotsy Dog Park second anniversary celebration, 10801 Gordon Road, today, 2–4 p.m. With silent auction, tennis ball fundraiser and lots of fun. Cash or check preferred.

Reusable bag bee, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into reusable tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fredericksburgfood.coop.

Holiday Vendor & Craft Market, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, today, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Vendors, silent auction, food and baked goods. Proceeds support club community programs.

Homebuyer workshop, C&F Mortgage Corp., 1320 Central Park Blvd. #201, Monday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Learn about the buying process and how to prepare for homeownership. Free. Register at virginiahousing.com/freeclass. Hosted by Faith Housing Coalition, Sharon Glover 540/898-7519.

Watercolor Wonders, Canal Quarter Arts, 1517 Princess Anne St., Mondays through Nov. 28. Weekly watercolor class with Catherine Hillis focuses on foundational skills for beginners and coaching intermediates on advancing technique. catherine.h.hillis@gmail.com; or 703/431-6877.

“The Bible as Literature,” Zoom and RCC Warsaw campus, 52 Campus Drive, Monday, Nov. 14 and 21, 1–3 p.m. Ken Wilbur helps students read, analyze and discuss psalms, law codes, epic tales, proverbs and prophecy. $35. Advance registration required. Discounts may be available.rappahannock.edu/rill.

“Healing Thru Music,” Himalayan Heritage, 10336 Spotsylvania Ave., Wednesday, 7 p.m. Featuring Sur Sudha, Nepal’s premier traditional music group. Free concert; buffet dinner available for purchase. Sponsored by The Fredericksburg Nepal Exchange. Reserve a seat at bit.ly/3eVNVfK. info@fxbgnepal.org.

Cultures in the Classroom: Thoughts on Decolonizing Native American History, UMW’s Chandler Ballroom A&B, Wednesday, 6 p.m. Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason discusses her work to decolonize education. lcrawfor@umw.edu; or call 540/654-2111.

Card Making: Spreading Holiday Joy, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7 p.m. Elody Shojinaga leads making holiday cards for seniors supported by Mental Health America of Fredericksburg. Use provided supplies or bring your own. Also come by to sign cards. fredericksburgfood.coop.

Evening with an Expert: “Voices Strong, Voices True: African American History at the Museum,” FAM, 907 Princess Anne St., Thursday, 7–8:30 p.m. Presented by Gaila Sims. Free. RSVP at famva.org/evening-with-an-expert-with-dr-gaila-sims.

GCC Barbara J. Fried Center tour, 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Stafford, Thursday, noon. Check in at front lobby — Room 115. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.

Germanna Community Conversation: Dr. Shaun Harper on Teaching and Relational Practices for Underserved Students, online, Thursday, 7 p.m. Harper discusses how creating a classroom climate of success for underserved students can lead to more equitable outcomes for all students. germanna.edu/conversations.

Marine Corps birthday celebration, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle, Thursday, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cake cutting ceremony. Visitors encouraged to arrive at least one hour prior. Free. 703/784-6107; usmcmuseum.com.

Fredericksburg Veterans Day Procession, Washington Avenue Mall, Friday, 10 a.m. Procession of veterans from Memorial Park down Washington Avenue to William and Barton streets. Procession concludes at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial, where the traditional Veterans Day Ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m. Free. Rain or shine. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/1595/Veterans-Day-Events.

Veterans Day ceremony, Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, Friday, 11 a.m.–noon. Free.

Veterans Day ceremony, Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 U.S. Ave., Culpeper, Friday, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Free.

Veterans Day 5K & 1-mile Fun Run, King George High School Stadium, Friday. $10–$20. Check in 8 and 8:30 a.m.; races start 9 and 9:15 a.m. Proceeds benefit Some Gave All Foundation. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/VA/KingGeorge/VeteransDay5Kand1milerun. Write checks to “King George High School” with “KG DECA 5K” in the memo; exact cash is also welcome. 540/775-3535 ext 1225; kgdeca.org.

Veterans Day lunch, Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, Friday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. For military families. 540/582-6532; zionumc@historiczionumc.org; historiczionumc.org.

Virtual round table, online, Friday, 10–11 a.m. Mastering decision-making with Nick Nicholson. Hosted by Barbara Gustavson. Register at discovernextstep.com/events.

Patawomeck Indian Tribe craft show, Eagles Lodge 4124, 21 Cool Springs Road, Saturday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Indoor craft show. All items handmade. Lunch available for purchase. 540/842-0501; cowboy_john1@msn.com.

Fall vendor and craft fair, FOP Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Drive, Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Part of the proceeds benefit The Wounded Warrior Project.

Belmont Art and Craft Fair, Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral, Saturday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Local artisans and crafters, food available for purchase, raffle. Wine tasting noon–3 p.m. Free admission. Benefits Belmont Club of Women College Scholarship. bwc7124.org.

GCC FredCAT tour, 1325 Central Park Blvd., Saturday, 10 a.m. Site for apprenticeship and skilled trades programs including electrical, heavy equipment operator, HVAC and plumbing. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.

Simple, Satisfying Comfort Foods, 320 Emancipation Highway, Nov. 15, 6–7 p.m. Joy Crump demonstrates seasonal comfort dishes. fredericksburgfood.coop.

35th annual Monroe Lecture, online, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. Melissa Naulin discusses the 17-year project to conserve the Bellangé furniture suite purchased by James Monroe in 1817. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.

Spirits of the Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Nov. 19, 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. Candlelight tour highlights residents who are said to still reside in the house. Culpeper Paranormal Investigations will share experiences and evidence captured at the MWH. $10. 20 per tour. bit.ly/3TS1rQk; 540/373-1569.

Prancing Pony Pottery open house, 20370 Fields Mill Road, Richardsville, Nov. 19 and 20, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Open house features a kiln opening, the pottery of Tessem Stoneware and chainmaille artist Chiana’s Chain. Free gift with purchase while supplies last. facebook.com/events/477549627512235.

MEETINGS

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursdays, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. 804/238-4228.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Nov. 16. Peter Carmichael presents “Tracking Down a Confederate Deserter after Gettysburg: The Story of North Carolina’s John Futch.” Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m.; presentation at 7:30 p.m. Dinners are $35, cash or check at the door. Make reservations at cwrtf.org; 540/361-2105; or info@cwrtf.org no later than 1 p.m. Nov. 14.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays. staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org; or toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com.