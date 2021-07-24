Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Charity Dine Out, Sedona Taphouse, 591 William St., Monday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Order an 8-ounce flat iron steak or chicken meal for $8, or grilled salmon for $10, and a beverage, and Sedona will donate $1 from every charity entrée sold to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 to support their care package project. Dine-in only.
- ”My Credit is Mortgage Ready,” Zoom, Monday, 4 p.m. With loan officer Nicole Patch. Presented by C&F Mortgage Corporation and Central Virginia Housing Coalition. Register in advance with Sharon Glover, 540/604-9943x226#; sglover@centralvahousing.org.
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-free information session, Zoom, Monday, 10 a.m. Learn more about your opportunity to a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI.
- Germanna parent information session, Zoom, Monday, 6 p.m. Geared to parents of prospective students. Use your student’s contact information when signing up for the session. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpQvd-2srDose2CAt_l0QG6UvVpgnbyZJA.
- Beginning weaving, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Monday–Wednesday, or Friday–Aug. 1, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Three-day introduction to the process of hand weaving on a floor loom. All materials and equipment provided; no experience required. $125–$150. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Master Gardener Fourth Tuesday Series, Zoom, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Mariya Hudick discusses programs offered by Tri County City Soil and Water Conservation District and the volunteer opportunities available for both youth and adults. Free. Registration link posted at mgacra.org/july.html, and facebook.com/MGACRA.
- Germanna adult learner information session, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Learn about opportunities from academic programs to career and professional training. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdu-orDIjE9frUmJuubZLNOPukRm3qyn8.
- Germanna general information session, Zoom, Friday, 10 a.m. A 30-minute online information session about Germanna Community College and its many pathways to success. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpElcumhqzIt-vDMT2ceFWhVFgEFVIQpkw.
- Summer walking tours with the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation: Follow the Fire of 1807, Saturday, 10 a.m. Trace the path of Fredericksburg’s most devastating fire, which destroyed five blocks of Caroline and Sophia streets. Learn about the cause of the fire, early fire insurance, humanitarian efforts to provide relief to the “Sufferers of the late Fire,” and the call for more organized firefighting brigades. $7–$10. Tours will cover about one mile, last 1.5–2 hours and include a short break to drink water in air-conditioning. Departure location will be listed in confirmation email. To register email hffi.org/events.
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-free information session, Zoom, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. Learn more about your opportunity to a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI.
- Germanna Military Monday information session, Zoom, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. Learn how to maximize your military educational benefits. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUuceqrpjsuGtWt_sjG57x6eeKnHrT4Hllh.
- Germanna parent information session, Zoom, Aug. 2, 6 p.m. Geared to parents of prospective students. Use your student’s contact information when signing up for the session. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpQvd-2srDose2CAt_l0QG6UvVpgnbyZJA.
- National Night Out, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Aug. 3, 5–8 p.m.
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-free information session, Zoom, Aug. 5, 6 p.m. Learn more about a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArd-2hqT8vGNYPSl8eLu1PDpri35FMr5E9.
- Germanna general information session, Zoom, Aug. 6, 10 a.m. A 30-minute online information session about Germanna Community College and its many pathways to success. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpElcumhqzIt-vDMT2ceFWhVFgEFVIQpkw.
- Summer Walking Tours with the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation: Shopping Downtown in the 1950s, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. Before the mall and Walmart, everyone in a 30-mile radius came to downtown Fredericksburg to go shopping. $7–$10. Tours will cover about one mile, last 1.5–2 hours and include a short break to drink water in air-conditioning. Departure locations will be listed in confirmation email. To register email hffi.org/events.
MEETINGS
- Finfish Advisory Committee, John T. Parran hearing room, PRFC Office, Colonial Beach, Tuesday, 6 p.m. To listen to the meeting, join at global.gotomeeting.com/join/275246005; or dial in to 571/317-3122, access code 275-246-005. prfc.us
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.