Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

Mercer Birthday Celebration, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St., today, noon–4 p.m. Open house, live bagpipe and harp tunes, tours and refreshments. Free. 540/373-3362.

Three Steps for Successful Decluttering, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Tuesday, noon–1 p.m. Brenda Parmelee shares the “must do” foundational steps in the journey to creating a clutter-free home. fredericksburgfood.coop.

Wellness Workshop: Understanding Anxiety, Depression & Stress, Ebenezer Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, Saturday, 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Informative discussions around neuroscience, coping mechanisms, and the intersection of our relationship with Christ and mental health. Open to ages 12 and above. $10 includes lunch and childcare. More information and registration at ebenezerumc.org/wellness.

Getting to Zero Waste: Doing Our Part, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Saturday, 2–3 p.m. Gerald Anderson discusses our waste generation habits and presents ways we can do our part to get to zero waste. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Food Co-op and the Sierra Club. fxbgfood.coop.

Genealogy Merit Badge for Scouts BSA, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Saturday, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Genealogy BSA Merit Badge for Scouts ages 11–17. 540/373-1569; or washingtonheritagemuseums.networkforgood.com/events/51053-genealogy-merit-badge-for-scouts-bsa.

Ballads and Brews, Rising Sun Tavern Museum, 1304 Caroline St., Saturday. 5, 6:30 or 8 p.m. Historic drinks and treats, Fredericksburg’s connections to Scotland and Robert Burns, and tavern songs with Colonial Faire. $25. Limited to guests age 21 and over. 540/371-1494; or washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar.

Dragon Run Nature Hike, Jan. 22, 1–3 p.m. Friends of Dragon Run lead small groups of participants on the trails at its Big Island site, scavenger hunt for children and adults, hot cider and cookies after the hike. Registration required. Free. dragonrun.org.

A Monumental Weight: The Auction Block in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., Jan. 23, 11 a.m. The history of the Auction Block, the development of the exhibition, and upcoming projects related to African American history and culture at the museum. Free. famva.org.

Wild Virginia webinar, online, Jan. 25, 7 p.m. Online event to help citizens make effective comments in response to a public notice from the U.S. Forest Service. Free. eventbrite.com/e/comment-writing-party-tell-the-forest-service-to-reject-the-mvp-tickets-508172446467?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.

MGACRA Seed Swap, Rowser Building, 1739 Emancipation Highway Jan. 28, 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Bring seeds and garden related items to trade. Speakers and children’s activities. Exchange garden tips and learn from experts. mgacra.org; facebook.com/MGACRA.

Advance Care Planning: Navigating the Challenges, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Jan. 29, 3:30–4:30 p.m. With Courtney Alesandro. fxbgfood.coop.

Friends of Chatham fundraising dinner, Brock’s Riverside Grill, 503 Sophia St., Jan. 30, 6–9 p.m. Social hour and cash bar begin at 6 p.m.; buffet dinner begins at 7 p.m. Evening features live art auction, raffle and 50-50 raffle. $40 per person. Email Carol Hyland at cahyland@cox.net to make your reservation, and mail your check by Jan. 23, to Friends of Chatham, Box 36, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.

MEETINGS

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

National Active & Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Guest speaker is Kathleen Daley from Fredericksburg SPCA. Donations of cat/dog treats, cat litter and durable toys appreciated. 540/370-0036.

Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area general meeting, Fredericksburg Branch Library general meeting room 1, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 1 p.m. Winter sowing with Lisa Waddell. Free. Meeting also available via Zoom; requires pre-registration. mgacra.org; facebook.com/MGACRA.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Jan. 25. David A. Welker speaks on “A Keystone Rebel: The Diary of Joseph Garey.” Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than noon, Jan. 23, at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.