Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Germanna Military Monday information sessions, Zoom, Monday, 11 a.m. Learn how to maximize your military educational benefits. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUuceqrpjsuGtWt_sjG57x6eeKnHrT4Hllh.
- Red Cross blood donation, Ferry Farm Baptist Church, 1 Westmoreland Drive, Tuesday, 1–7 p.m. Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org; 1/800-RED CROSS.
- Stafford County Public Schools Mobile Kindergarten/Early Childhood Enrollment Festival, Widewater Elementary School, 101 Den Rich Road, Tuesday, 4–7 p.m. Enroll in kindergarten and early childhood education programs, drop off supplies for Collect for Kids, and learn more about bus driver and attendant openings. New students will learn how to board a bus safely and how to sit in their seats. Interpreters are available in Spanish to assist families with registration.
- Red Cross blood donation, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Wednesday, 1–7 p.m. Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org; 1/800-RED CROSS.
- Parenting Check-Ins, Zoom, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. “Parenting Frustrations.” Free. Family activity bags will be available afterward, through scheduled contactless pickup. Offered by Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. Register online at bit.ly/RACSBParentingCheckIn. For details, email prevention@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- Red Cross blood donation Thursday, Found & Sons, 10719 Courthouse Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Warrenton Baptist Church, 123 Main St., 1–7 p.m. Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org, 1/800-RED CROSS, or the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
- Virtual Transportation Town Hall Series: “The True Story of the VA-CSX Rail Deal: Lessons Learned and the Future of Passenger Rail,” Zoom, Thursday, 1 p.m. With Stephen Gardner and Shannon Valentine. Free. Register at bit.ly/34VXNgT.
- Germanna–Let’s Talk About Financial Aid, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Learn about the financial aid process at Germanna and all the ways you can save. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArdeGrrzkiHNLyxN
- 6NH8RTYW5X14QdICX1?_x_zm_rtaid=rF7UDWixT-O8WDp-Nskqbw.1612222110529.d515772d5d57c8f4abe46f81d59778e7&_x_zm_rhtaid=120.
- Germanna adult learner information sessions, Zoom, Thursday, 6 p.m. Learn about opportunities from academic programs to career and professional training. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdu-orDIjE9frUmJuubZLNOPukRm3qyn8.
- Using Windows 10 More Effectively, Zoom, Thursday, July 22 and 29, 1–3 p.m. Tips and tricks for maximizing efficiency and competency. $35. Discounts available. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/rill; or email minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Germanna general information sessions, Zoom, Friday, 10 a.m. A 30-minute online information session about Germanna Community College and its many pathways to success. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpElcumhqzIt-vDMT2ceFWhVFgEFVIQpkw.
- Let’s Do Brunch, online or in person at Mayfield Community Center, 311 Glover St., Friday, 6–7 p.m. Anna Griffin and Teneka Trent will demonstrate healthy and flavorful brunch recipes everyone will love. To register, email fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Clay Play Day, Short Street next to train station, Orange, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Help create statues for Main Street, and learn about upcoming programs. All ages and skill levels welcome. artscenterinorange.com.
- Stafford County Public Schools Mobile Kindergarten/Early Childhood Enrollment Festival, Ferry Farm Elementary School, 20 Pendleton Road, Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon. Enroll in kindergarten and early childhood education programs, drop off supplies for Collect for Kids, and learn more about bus driver and attendant openings. New students will learn how to board a bus safely and how to sit in their seats. Interpreters available in Spanish to assist families with registration.
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-free information session, Zoom, July 19, 10 a.m. Learn more about your opportunity to a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOmorD4tHt3dzYJq1VUvwWYg-trRc8iI.
- Germanna parent information sessions, Zoom, July 19, 6 p.m. Geared to parents of prospective students. Use your student’s contact information when signing up for the session. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpQvd-2srDose2CAt_l0QG6UvVpgnbyZJA.
- Germanna G3 Scholarships: Tuition-free information sessions, Zoom, July 22, 6 p.m. Learn more about a tuition-free path to an in-demand career. No prior experience needed. No cost to you. vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArd-2hqT8vGNYPSl8eLu1PDpri35FMr5E9.
- Germanna–Let’s Talk About Financial Aid, Zoom, July 22, 6 p.m. Learn about the financial aid process at Germanna and all the ways you can save. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArdeGrrzkiHNLyxN6NH8RTYW5X14QdICX1?_x_zm_rtaid=rF7UDWixT-O8WDp-Nskqbw.1612222110529.d515772d5d57c8f4abe46f81d59778e7&_x_zm_rhtaid=120.
- Germanna general information sessions, Zoom, July 23, 10 a.m. A 30-minute online information session about Germanna Community College and its many pathways to success. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/vpElcumhqzIt-vDMT2ceFWhVFgEFVIQpkw.
- Military homeschool open house, American Legion Post 55, 461 Woodford St., July 24, 2–4 p.m. Network with military homeschool families, both veterans and active duty.
- Stafford County Public Schools Mobile Kindergarten/Early Childhood Enrollment Festival, Staples at Doc Stone, 295 Worth Ave., July 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enroll in kindergarten and early childhood education programs, drop off supplies for Collect for Kids, and learn more about bus driver and attendant openings. New students will learn how to board a bus safely and how to sit in their seats. Interpreters available in Spanish to assist families with registration.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.