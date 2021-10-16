Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- First anniversary, Spotsy Dog Park, 10801 Gordon Road, today, 3–5 p.m. Free. Bring your dog in costume. Goodie bags for each dog. Pavilion will be dedicated to Bob Biscoe. 540/710-6531; 619/948-8374.
- Composting for Everyone, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Jefferson Davis Highway, today, 2–3 p.m. Learn how to turn food waste into rich soil amendment.
- Blood drive, Aquia Harbour Women’s Club, 1417 Washington Drive, today, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- 10K Run Thru History, Spotsylvania Courthouse battlefield or virtual, today, 8 a.m. Run through the battlefield or choose your own course. Pricing and registration at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Spotsy-lvania/10KRunThruHistory.
- Prosper Student workshop: Job Interviewing Basics 101, online, Monday, 7–8 p.m. Free. For rising high school juniors and seniors and recent graduates. rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Blood drive, Tuesday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1399 Courthouse Road, Stafford, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or St. John’s Catholic Church, 271 Winchester St., Warrenton, 1:15–7 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Health and wellness outreach, The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m. Free. COVID vaccinations, blood pressure and glucose checks, help with Medicare and Medicaid questions, general health and wellness advice, and learn how to use AccessMeCare. Every other Tuesday through November.
- Prosper Student workshop: Budgeting 101, online, Tuesday, 7–8 p.m. Free. For rising high school juniors and seniors and recent graduates. rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Prosper Student workshop: Credit Essentials 101, online, Wednesday, 7–8 p.m. Free. For rising high school juniors and seniors and recent graduates. rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Blood drive, Wednesday, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, 5327 Jefferson Davis Highway, Spotsylvania, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, 1–7 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Blood drive, Center for Workforce and Community Education Building, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Spotsylvania, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Reading the President’s Mail, Facebook Live, Thursday, 6 p.m. The Papers of James Monroe Project Director Bob Karachuk walks through the process of preparing documents for publication. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
- Stratford’s Spirits: Witch Marks and Conjure during the Lee Era, Zoom, Thursday, 7 p.m. Look into colonial beliefs about witches and spirits and showcase the evidence found carved into the walls of Stratford Hall. $10 per person; free for Friends of Stratford members. Registration is required. simpletix.com/e/stratfords-spirits-witch-marks-and-conjure-tickets-78503.
- Prosper Student workshop: Smart Savings 101, online, Thursday, 7–8 p.m. Free. For rising high school juniors and seniors and recent graduates. rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Thursdays at the Museum, Museum of American History, 506 Main St., Port Royal, Thursday, 1–4 p.m. Free, but donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.
- Coffee-time Sip & Paint class, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Painting on slate; no experience needed. $35, plus a material fee of $5–$10. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Blood drive, Fauquier Hospital, 500 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Belmont Club of Women Scrapbooking Crop weekend, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral, Friday, 1–11 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. $65 includes Friday dinner, Saturday lunch and dinner, 6-foot table, door prizes, vendors and more. 540/219-3646; or corbinanne@gmail.com.
- Prosper Student workshop: Buying a Vehicle and Renting an Apartment, online, Friday, 7–8 p.m. Free. For rising high school juniors and seniors and recent graduates. rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Vendor show, Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department, 312 Colonial Ave., Colonial Beach, Saturday. Baked goods, hot dogs and other refreshments, vendors and crafts. Rain or shine.
- Ainsley’s Angels annual Spirit of Inclusion races, Hopyard Farms clubhouse, 5888 Coakley Drive, King George, Oct. 24, 3 p.m. $20–$30. Spirit of Inclusion 5K, Harvest Hustle 1-mile and Harvest Hustle 1/2-mile races. runsignup.com/Race/VA/KingGeorge/AinsleysAngelsHauntedHopyard5K.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar Program: Marta Tienda, Zoom, Oct. 25, 5 p.m. “Restoring the ‘P’ in U.S. Public Education: From Equity to Adequacy.” umw-sso.zoom.us/j/83701269809?pwd=K2N1RWdaTDA3a0U0Z1FtaEFHYzRBZz09; webinar ID: 837 0126 9809; passcode: 300663. ssumner@umw.edu.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, Oct. 27, 1–7 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Blood drive, Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Thursdays at the Museum of American History, 506 Main St., Port Royal, Oct. 28, 1–4 p.m. Free, but donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.
- Blood drive, Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave., Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Fall Community Clean Up Day, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bags, pickers and vests provided. Preregistration required by Oct. 29. eshumaker@spotsylvania.va.us.
MEETINGS
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, Fredericksburg Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Representative from Blue Cross/Blue Shield highlights plan changes for the 2022 Open Season. 540/898-8353.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Sharon Moser presents “Planting for the Future.” Free. Registration link at mgacra.org/october.html.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Oct. 27. Gregg Clemmer presents “Old Alleghany: The Life and Wars of General Edward Johnson.” Bar opens at 5:45 p.m., social at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner $32, cash or check at the door; call in cancellations. Reservations by noon Oct. 25 to info@cwrtf.org; or 540/361-2105. cwrtf.org.