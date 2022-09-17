Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Rappahannock Choral Society open house, Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, Monday, 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Singers needed for all parts; high school and up are welcome. Auditions will be scheduled for a later time. thechoralsociety@gmail.com; or 540/412-6152.
- Wildlife Crossings Webinar: Live from Liberty Canyon Crossing in California, Zoom, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Hosted by Wild Virginia. wildvirginia.org.
- Virtual author talks: Simon Winchester, author of “The Professor and the Madman: A Tale of Murder, Insanity, and the Making of the Oxford English Dictionary,” Tuesday, 2–3 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
- Poetry Night, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7:30 p.m. Poetry readings featuring Lynda Allen, Beth Spragins and Frank White. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Welcome to Colonial Beach meet up, Hawthorn Mercantile, 116 Hawthorn St., Colonial Beach, Thursday, 6 p.m. Learn about the area while meeting neighbors. Speaker is Mike Fitzpatrick, Economic Development. Hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. cbcommunityfoundation.org.
- Open house and Sidney E. King Art Show and Sale, 121 Main St., Bowling Green, Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sale includes more than 30 original paintings and sketches created by King. sidneyekingartcenter.org.
- Open house, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, 3631 Lee Hill Dr., Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Facility tours, interactive exhibits, simulations, recipe taste-testing, donation barrel decorating, face painting and community resource stations. Sponsored by AARP Virginia. states.aarp.org/virginia/hunger-action-month-fredericksburg-regional-food-bank-to-hold-open-house-sept-24.
- GCC FredCAT tour, 1325 Central Park Blvd., Saturday, 10 a.m. Site for apprenticeship and skilled trades programs including electrical, heavy equipment operator, HVAC and plumbing. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.
- Conquer Chiari Walk Across America, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St., Sept. 25, 10 a.m. Registration at 9 a.m. One-mile walk, raffle, food truck, vendors, face painting and more. Participation is free; donations benefit Chiari research, educational and awareness programs. walk.conquerchiari.org. 540/848-2717.
- Sunday With the Library: “MIA: A Cold War Puzzle,” John Barton Payne Building, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton, Sept. 25, 2–3 p.m. Bob Jacobs talks about Paul Embrey, who disappeared on Nov. 28, 1950, and is among 187 Virginians unaccounted for from the Korean War. How did Embrey find himself in the snowy mountains of Korea, and what happened to him? 540/422-8500 ext. 2.
- What’s for Dinner? Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Sept. 27, 6–7 p.m. Piper Foresman shares great ideas for creating your own quick, nutritious meals. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Germanna Community Conversation: Allen Hornblum, Acres of Skin: Prisoners as “lab rats,” online and in-person, Workforce Building (SP2), Sealy Auditorium, Sept. 28, noon. Allen M. Hornblum and Adrianne Jones–Alston discuss Hornblum’s book “Sentenced to Science,” and the treatment of prisoners at Holmesburg prison, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. germanna.edu/conversations.
- CNEW Wine and Nine, Fredericksburg Country Club, 11031 Tidewater Trail., Sept. 29, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Sign up for a golf clinic and learn putting skills and/or driving and stance. Non-golfers will enjoy networking, wine and hors d’oeuvres, 50/50 raffle and a wine pull. $50–$65. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle and wine pull will benefit Empowerhouse. Register at fredericksburgchamber.org/events.
- Virtual author talks: Hernán Díaz, author of “Trust,” Sept. 29, 9–10 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
- GCC Barbara J. Fried Center tour, 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Stafford, Sept. 29, noon. Check in at front lobby—Room 115. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.
- ”Thanks to our Veterans: Let’s Talk,” Unionville Brewery Company, 24333 Narrow Gauge Road, Unionville, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Hosted by Orange County American Legion Post 156, Veterans of Foreign Wars James Madison Post 2217 and Horse & Soul Counselling to reach out to all veterans to help support and advise them on issues that are important to them. Keynote speaker Michael Wade. hayesfam3@gmail.com; or jtmorey65@yahoo.com.
- History at Sunset: “Trailblazers of Chatham: Women Who Made History,” 120 Chatham Lane, Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m. Ranger-led program lasts about 90 minutes. Free. Bring bug spray and water. Wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes. Meet near the parking lot. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
- Fall Festival, Spotsylvania Elementary School, 7415 Brock Road, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Food, bounce houses, games, vendors and petting zoo. Free admission.
MEETINGS
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 90 meeting, Salem Church Library, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Erin Carter from NARFE headquarters will discuss benefits. 540/370-0036.
- Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area, Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St., Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Jessica Addis will speak about microgreens. Free. Meeting also available via Zoom; requires pre-registration. Link at mgacra.org and facebook.com/MGACRA.
- Friends of Dragon Run, Zoom, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Katie Fallon presents “Vulture: The Private Life of an Unloved Bird.” Meeting link at DragonRun.org.
- Wilderness Crossing town hall, Locust Grove Middle School cafeteria, 6368 Flat Run Road, Locust Grove, Thursday, 6–8 p.m. Review the Wilderness Crossing rezoning application and answer questions. RSVP to Info@WildernessCrossingVA.com. wildernesscrossingva.com.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Friday, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Sept. 28. Paige Gibbons Backus presents “Civil War Medicine.” Dinners are $35, cash or check at the door. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m.; presentation begins at 7:30 p.m. Make reservations no later than 1 p.m. Sept. 26 online at cwrtf.org; calling 540/361-2105; or emailing info@cwrtf.org.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.