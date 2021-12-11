Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Open house at Ellwood Manor; 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove, through Friday, noon to 3 p.m. Victorian Christmas decorations, interpreters answer questions. Masks are required while inside the house.
- Christmas angel painting class, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville, today, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. How to use pallet knives and brushes to create texture and layers. $35, plus $10 material fee. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
- Blood drive, Monday, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Porter Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford, 12:30–6:30 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org.
- Health and Social Wellness Outreach, The Table, Market Square, Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m. Free flu shots, first-come, first served; blood pressure and glucose checks; help with Medicare and Medicaid questions; general health and wellness advice; and help to use AccessMeCare.
- Blood drive, Tuesday, Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Amissville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 14711 Lee Highway, Amissville, 1–6 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Blood drive, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, Wednesday, 1–7 p.m. Appointments at redcrossblood.org; 800/RED CROSS.
- Thursdays at the Museum of American History, 506 Main St., Port Royal, Thursday, noon–4 p.m. 804/370-5285.
Paint Class: Christmas Angel, Tappahannock Art Gallery, 200 Prince St., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $45. Register by Wednesday. tapparts.org.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Center, 1119 Hanover St., Jan. 26, 5:45
–8:45 p.m. Col. John Biemeck, retired U.S. Army Ordnance Corps, presents “Civil War Ordnance.” Dinner $32. Reservations at info@cwrtf.org; or 540/361-2105 by noon Jan. 24. cwrtf.org.