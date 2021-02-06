Community calendar

Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area, Zoom, Feb. 17, 1 p.m. Laura Westermeier speaks about mosses and ferns. Free. Register at virginiatech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkcO6tqzMtH9OdUwyEGe_U3fA_JV_scAwD. A confirmation email will contain details about joining the meeting. Persons with a disability and desiring accommodations to participate should contact Lisa Ellis at lisae22@vt.edu, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at least five days prior to the event.