Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Johnny Carson, virtual, Tuesday. Presented by Stephen Farnsworth. Sponsored by. Virginia Partners Bank. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Winter Wellness 101, virtual, Wednesday, 7–8 p.m. Nancy Gravely and Linda Roach demonstrate how to use essential oils to build immune systems, open airways, relieve dry skin and alleviate the moody-blues. A free sample of the essential oils that will be used during this hands on session has been offered to all who register by Monday and who provide their address when registering. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: I.M. Pei, virtual, Thursday. Presented by Suzie Kim. Sponsored by JON Properties/Van Zandt Restorations. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Eddie Glaude at Germanna, virtual, Friday, 7 p.m. Conversation with the author, educator and MSNBC contributor. Free. Register at germanna.edu/bhm.
- New History at James Monroe’s Highland, Facebook Live, Feb. 18, 6 p.m. The site is an innovative setting for understanding U.S. history through the stories of the individuals who lived there and the events that shaped its economic, agricultural and political contexts. Sponsored by James Monroe Museum. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.
Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area, Zoom, Feb. 17, 1 p.m. Laura Westermeier speaks about mosses and ferns. Free. Register at virginiatech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkcO6tqzMtH9OdUwyEGe_U3fA_JV_scAwD. A confirmation email will contain details about joining the meeting. Persons with a disability and desiring accommodations to participate should contact Lisa Ellis at lisae22@vt.edu, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at least five days prior to the event.