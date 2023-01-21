Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

Dragon Run Nature Hike, today, 1–3 p.m. Friends of Dragon Run lead small groups on the trails at its Big Island site, scavenger hunt for children and adults, hot cider and cookies afterward. Registration required. Free. dragonrun.org.

A Monumental Weight: The Auction Block in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St., Monday, 11 a.m. The history of the Auction Block, the development of the exhibition, and upcoming projects related to African American history and culture at the museum. Free. famva.org.

Wild Virginia webinar, online, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Online event to help citizens make effective comments in response to a public notice from the U.S. Forest Service. Free. eventbrite.com/e/comment-writing-party-tell-the-forest-service-to-reject-the-mvp-tickets-508172446467?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.

MGACRA Seed Swap, Rowser Building, 1739 Richmond Highway, Saturday, 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Bring seeds and garden related items to trade. Speakers and children’s activities. mgacra.org; facebook.com/MGACRA.

Advance Care Planning: Navigating the Challenges, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Jan. 29, 3:30–4:30 p.m. With Courtney Alesandro. fxbgfood.coop.

Friends of Chatham fundraising dinner, Brock’s Riverside Grill, 503 Sophia St., Jan. 30, 6–9 p.m. Social hour and cash bar begin at 6 p.m.; buffet dinner begins at 7 p.m. Evening features live art auction, raffle and 50-50 raffle. $40 per person. Email Carol Hyland at cahyland@cox.net to make your reservation, and mail your check by Monday, to Friends of Chatham, Box 36, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.

Book Talk: “We Shall Not Be Moved,” Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Feb. 1, 6–7 p.m. Author M.J. O’Brien discusses the historic 1963 Woolworth’s sit-in for civil rights in Jackson, Mississippi. fxbgfood.coop/events.

Groundhog Supper, Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, Culpeper, Feb. 4, 5–7 p.m. All-you-can-eat pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, coffee, and milk or orange juice. Adults $12, children 5-12 years old $6, children under 5 years of age eat free. stevensburgbaptist.org.

18th-century carpentry demonstration, Stratford Hall, Feb. 4. Apprentice Carpenter Harold Caldwell of Colonial Williamsburg will be in Stratford Hall’s 1738 workshop making a bed, using timber from Stratford Hall and all period tools and techniques. Included with audio tour or grounds pass admission. stratfordhall.org.

MEETINGS

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Wednesday. David A. Welker speaks on “A Keystone Rebel: The Diary of Joseph Garey.” Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is $35, check or cash at the door. Make reservations no later than noon, Jan. 23, at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org.

Newcomers and Old Friends Club, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. Speaker from Healthy Generations discusses its programs and volunteer opportunities.

Scottish Society of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Room 2, Wednesday, 6:30–8 p.m. The annual Robert Burns Supper event will be discussed. facebook.com/pages/Scottish-Society-of-Fredericksburg-VA/111947582161982.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Thursday of every month, 7 p.m.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.