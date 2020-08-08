Community Calendar

CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- The Joy of Local Vegetables, Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Joy Crump will cook three local vegetables and take questions afterward. For registration and information visit fredericksburgfood.coop/events.
- Healthy Living for your Brain & Body: Tips on the latest research, virtual program, Tuesday, 2–3 p.m. Sponsored by Alzheimer’s Association and Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging. Call 800/272-3900 to register.
- Blood drive, American Legion Post 55, 461 Woodford St., Saturday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Due to the current health situation, appointments are required. Schedule through the American Red Cross at redcrossblood.org/mydrives.html/drive/1-AHF7AH7.
- Flag retirement ceremony and silent auction, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Saturday, 2 p.m. Time-honored military tradition. Silent auction of military artwork will help support local veterans and their families. Free admission. 540/548-8069; spotsylvaniapost320.org.
- Healthy Living for your Brain & Body: Tips on the latest research, virtual program, Aug. 17, 6–7 p.m. Sponsored by Alzheimer’s Association and Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging. Call 800/272-3900 to register.
- Writing for Your Health, Rappahannock Community College Kilmarnock Center, Sept. 8, 15 and 22, 1–3 p.m. Learn how expressive writing can decrease doctor visits and improve blood pressure, lung, liver, and immune system functioning, boost memory, and increase feelings of well-being and satisfaction. Students required to wear face masks and socially distance. Class size limited to 10. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45 is required. Discounts available. Class fee includes workbook. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824, e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu, or visit rappahannock.edu/rill.
- 208 Sale Trail craft and vendor show, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Sept. 12, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Free admission. Vendor space available through Aug. 28 or until sold out; $20–$30. 540/507-7529.
- DREAMS4U fundraiser, Callie Opie’s Orchard, 4533 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, Sept. 18, 6–9 p.m. Social distance friendly cornhole tournament, ping pong tournament and silent auction in the event barn. Food and beverage available for purchase. Callie Opie’s gift cards for tournament winners; no cash prizes.
- Introduction to Feng Shui, Zoom, Sept. 18, 1–3 p.m. Clear clutter and get clear about what’s really important to begin to take positive action in your life. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $20 is required. Discounts are available. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824; e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu; or visit rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Annual antiques appraisal fair, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Oct. 17, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Appraisers provide oral appraisals and share their knowledge. $20 per item, or three for $50. Raffle tables and silent auction throughout the day--you do not need to be present to win. Social distancing, if still necessary, will be practiced. 540/672-1776; jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com.
- Riverfest, Oct. 24. Party packs for parties of 4 to 24, add-ons available, with live entertainment to stream and an online auction. Pick up in Culpeper, Fredericksburg or Tappahannock. For all event questions, contact Carleigh Starkston at carleigh.starkston@riverfriends.org or 540/212-9761. Place orders at riverfriends.org/riverfest.
MEETINGS
Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.