Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Family-to-Family, Mondays through May 17, 6:30 p.m. A series of weekly classes structured to help family members, partners and significant others understand and support individuals living with a mental illness while maintaining their own well-being. To register contact John at 757/286-7051; Dawn at 757/698-5139; or docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScwdTtbp9XqSmfKQBRnfYCEolsrSNe5SsACbEjSSN47NbHDPA/viewform.
- ”Ending the Silence,” Zoom, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Engaging presentation and interactive discussion that helps the community learn about the warning signs of mental health conditions and what steps to take if you or a loved one need help or support. Free. Register at 757/499-2041; or namicoastalvirginia.org/community-events-resources.
- “Living with ADHD: Challenges and Solutions,” Zoom, Thursday, 1–3 p.m. Workshop delves into daily strategies and ideas for people who have ADHD as well as their family members. $20. Discounts on tuition may be available. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/lifelong-learning; call 804/333-6824; or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Lunch & Learn: “Fredericksburg Food Co-op, Your Community-Owned Grocery Store,” Facebook Live, Friday, noon to 1 p.m. With Food Co-op General Manager Chris Roland. Sponsored by Central Rappahannock Regional Library. No Facebook account needed. facebook.com/crrlnews.
- Food Insecurity in Fredericksburg, Zoom, April 7, 6–7 p.m. Discussion led by Dan Maher of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Meghann Cotter of Micah, and Elizabeth Borst of Virginia Community Food Connections. Register at fredericksburgfood.coop/events.
- “Using Windows 10 More Effectively,” Zoom, April 8, 15 and 22, 1–3 p.m. Covers often missed or unknown features of Windows 10 to help you maximize efficiency. Students must have a working knowledge of their computer and basic knowledge of Windows 10. $35. Discounts on tuition may be available. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/lifelong-learning; call 804/333-6824; or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Scenic Rappahannock Paint Night, Zoom, April 9, 7–9 p.m. $50–$65 includes virtual painting lesson, one canvas, three brushes, and five paints. Pick up supplies in Fredericksburg, Culpeper or Tappahannock. Register at riverfriends.org/event/paint-night. 540/373-3448.
- ”Ending the Silence,” Zoom, April 13, 6:30 p.m. Engaging presentation and interactive discussion that helps the community learn about the warning signs of mental health conditions and what steps to take if you or a loved one need help or support. Free. Register at 757/499-2041; or namicoastalvirginia.org/community-events-resources.
- “Genealogy: Selected Topics,” Zoom, April 14, 21 and 28, 1–3 p.m. Covers online research: resources and best practices; DNA as a family research tool to supplement research; nuts and bolts of genetic genealogy; preserving and sharing family history; ways to record, share, exchange and preserve family stories, particularly in a pandemic; and the opportunity to present challenges for class discussion and analysis. $35. Discounts on tuition may be available. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/lifelong-learning; call 804/333-6824; or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- ”Why Can It Be So Hard to Get a Correct Diagnosis?” April 15, 7–8 p.m. Presentation by Dr. David Spiegel. Free. Contact@namicoastalvirginia.org; or 757/499-2041; or eventbrite.com/e/why-can-it-be-so-hard-to-get-a-correct-diagnosis-tickets-138942004275.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.