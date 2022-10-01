Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- The Good Witch’s Magic Pumpkin Patch, Willowdale Farm, 160 Willowdale Lane, Stafford, Sundays in October. Hay ride, pumpkin picking and painting, and pony ride. Kids 12 and under, $20. Adults do not need tickets, although a responsible adult must accompany participants. Rain or shine. Reserve a two-hour timeslot at campfirecrittersanimalsanctuary.com.
- Reusable bag bee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, today, 2–3:30 p.m. Volunteers transform T-shirts into reusable tote bags. Bring scissors. T-shirts provided or bring gently used, size S, M or L. fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Homebuyers workshop, C&F Mortgage Corp., 1320 Central Park Blvd. #201, Monday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Learn about the buying process and how to prepare for homeownership. Free. Register at virginiahousing.com/freeclass. 540/898-7519.
- Fall opening of St. James’ House, 1300 Charles St., Monday through Saturday, 1–4 p.m. St. James’ House and garden fall opening. $5 per person, WHM members free. 540/373-5630.
- Tea & Tour: Fall for St. James’ House, begins at 1200 Charles St., Tuesday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Tea at the Mary Washington House, followed by a tour of St. James’ House. $30. washingtonheritagemuseums.networkforgood.com/events/48395-tea-tour-fall-for-st-james-house. 540/373-5630.
- ”What is Involved in Renovating an Old House?” Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St., Thursday, 10 a.m. Jan Bieneck discusses the process of restoring a historic home. Attendees are invited to tour her nearby home, which dates to the late 18th century, after the program. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
- Germanna Community College Fredericksburg area campus tour, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Thursday, noon. Report to V. Earl Dickinson Building and check in at front of lobby. Free. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.
- Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St., Saturday. Check-in opens at 8:30 a.m.; opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. alz.org/walk; or call 800/272-3900.
- King George Fall Festival, King George High School, Saturday. Parade, 5K and 1-mile fun run, car show, live music, kids rides, petting zoo, Lola the Clown, carnival games, STEM activities and more. Free. Rain or shine. Schedule at kgfallfestival.com.
- Wallers Baptist Church fall festival, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow, Saturday, 10 a.m. Features homemade apple butter, a car show, a yard sale, pumpkins and crafts for the children, and more. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.
- Now and Then Doll Club show and sale, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge #875, 11309 Tidewater Trail, Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. $3–$6 at the door. Lunch will be available. Handicap accessible. Free parking.
- Virtual Round Table, online, Oct. 11, 11 a.m.–noon. Boundaries for Leaders with Fallon Jordan. Hosted by Barbara Gustavson. Register at discovernextstep.com/events.
- October Gardening: Indoors and Out, 320 Emancipation Highway, Oct. 11, 6–7 p.m. Jonathan Stevens leads a discussion about winter gardens and favorite house plants. Bring problem house plants (if infected, bring them wrapped in a plastic bag). fredericksburgfood.coop.
- Dahlgren Heritage Museum Social, The Estate at White Hall, 3668 White Hall Road, King George, Oct. 12, 5 p.m. Free. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
- Women of Influence luncheon, Stevenson Ridge, 6901 Meeting St., Spotsylvania, Oct. 12, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Honor the legacy of Cathy Davis and recognize Linda Worrell as the recipient of the 2022 Woman of Influence Award. $50 per person. RSVP online by Oct. 7. rappahannockunitedway.org/events/women-of-influence-luncheon.
- Virtual author talks: Dr. Aziz Gazipura, author of “Not Nice—Stop People Pleasing, Staying Silent, & Feeling Guilty,” Oct. 13, 4–5 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.
- Leadership Summit: “Leading in CommUNITY,” Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Chris Singleton talks of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Lunch is provided, reception will follow. Register by Sept. 30. Admission information and registration at fredericksburgchamber.org/event.
- Dahlgren Downtown, The Inn at Old Silk Mill, 1707 Princess Ann St., Oct. 14, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Historical and technology displays, range boat, STEM activities, food truck and music. 540/653-8152; nswcdd.Info@navy.mil.
- Chancellor Ruritan Club yard sale, 5994 Plank Road, Oct. 14, 7 a.m.–4 p.m.; Oct. 15, 7 a.m.–noon. Free admission. Proceeds support scholarship program.
- Spotsylvania American Legion Riders Chapter 320 annual motorcycle show, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Bike show, raffles and vendors. Proceeds benefit local veterans, military and their families. spotsylvaniapost320.org.
- Beer and Bingo for the Blind, Maltese Brewing Company, 11047 Pearson Drive, Oct. 15, 1–5 p.m. The event features 10 bingo games with prizes, raffle prizes, free salty snacks, and free extra bingo cards with donations of new pairs of socks to be donated to the homeless. Hosted by Spotsylvania Lions Club to benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind. For more information, contact Lion Elixia Ross at slandemross@gmail.com, or Lion Kathy Heil at kathythequeen@hotmail.com.
- Community Day of Remembrance and Reflection at Chatham, 120 Chatham Lane, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Live music, demonstrations from craftspeople, children’s activities, plein air artists at work, scheduled greenhouse and garden tours, living history presentations, and interpretive presentations by NPS personnel. Free. nps.gov/frsp/learn/news/a-community-day-of-remembrance-and-reflection-at-chatham.htm.
People are also reading…
MEETINGS
- GOP of Fredericksburg, VFW Hall, 2701 Princess Anne St., first Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursday, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.