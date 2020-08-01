CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Microsoft Word for Beginners, Zoom, Tuesday, Aug. 11 and 18, 1–3 p.m. Learn how to open Word, navigate the tool bars, create different types of documents, access short cuts, tips and more. Advance registration with a tuition payment of $35 is required to take this course. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/lifelong-learning or call 804/333-6824. Payment can also be made with a check payable to RCC EFI, Attn: RILL, Box 923, Warsaw, VA 22572.
- Disability: A Whole New World! webinar, Wednesday, 10–10:45 a.m. Training will discuss what to do when one is diagnosed with a disability, either as a child or an adult. Find out about disability services and why they are important to you and our community. Register at drcalz.eventbrite.com. A link to the webinar will be sent to you the day before the event. For more information, contact Lori Myers at lmyers@lmyers@alz.org or Tennie Gratz@cildrc.org.
- Alzheimer’s and Dementia: the Basics, webinar, Wednesday, 11–11:45 a.m. Participants can ask questions of presenter Lori Myers to get a better understanding of this perplexing disability. Register at drcalz.eventbrite.com. A link to the webinar will be sent to you the day before the event. For more information, contact Lori Myers at lmyers@lmyers@alz.org or Tennie Gratz@cildrc.org.
- The Joy of Local Vegetables, Aug. 11, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Joy Crump will cook three local vegetables and take questions afterward. For registration and information visit fredericksburgfood.coop/events.
- Blood drive, American Legion Post 55, 461 Woodford St., Aug. 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to the current health situation, appointments are required. Schedule through the American Red Cross at redcrossblood.org/mydrives.html/drive/1-AHF7AH7.
- Writing for Your Health, Rappahannock Community College Kilmarnock Center, Sept. 8, 15 and 22, 1–3 p.m. Learn how expressive writing can decrease doctor visits and improve blood pressure, lung, liver, and immune system functioning, boost memory, and increase feelings of well-being and satisfaction. Students required to wear face masks and socially distance. Class size limited to 10. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45 is required. Discounts available. Class fee includes workbook. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824, e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu, or visit rappahannock.edu/rill.
- 208 Sale Trail craft and vendor show, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Sept. 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission. Vendor space available through Aug. 28 or until sold out; $20–$30. 540/507-7529.
- DREAMS4U fundraiser, Callie Opie’s Orchard, 4533 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, Sept. 18, 6–9 p.m. Social distance friendly cornhole tournament, ping pong tournament and silent auction in the event barn. Food and beverage available for purchase. Callie Opie’s gift cards for tournament winners; no cash prizes.
- Annual antiques appraisal fair, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appraisers provide oral appraisals and share their knowledge. $20 per item, or three for $50. Raffle tables and silent auction throughout the day—you do not need to be present to win. Social distancing, if still necessary, will be practiced. 540/672-1776; jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com.
- Riverfest, Oct. 24. Party packs for parties of four to 24, add-ons available, with live entertainment to stream and an online auction. Pick up in Culpeper, Fredericksburg or Tappahannock. For all event questions, contact Carleigh Starkston at carleigh.starkston@riverfriends.org or 540/212-9761. Place orders at riverfriends.org/riverfest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.