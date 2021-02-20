Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Anna Julia Cooper / W. E. B. Du Bois, Zoom, Tuesday. Presented by Kristin Marsh. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. Prerecorded lecture will be followed by live Q&A. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Rethinking Recycling, virtual, Wednesday, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Join R-Board staff leaders Diane Jones and M.C. Morris and co-op sustainability volunteer Selma Kossol to discuss important changes in landfill management and recycling, including your role in reusing, repurposing and upcycling. Register at fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- Chronic Pain Self Management Workshop, Zoom, Wednesday, 10 a.m. For adults experiencing chronic pain due to injury, post-surgery, trauma, neuropathy or undetermined cause. Evidence-based workshop meets weekly on Wednesdays for six weeks for approximately 2.5 hours. Workshop, reference book and exercise CD are free. Zoom connection requires both visual and audio capability. For more information, contact Bonnie Vermillion at bonnired@comcast.net; or 540/547-4824.
- ”When Women Use Their Power,” Zoom, Thursday, 6–7 p.m. Terry Miller provides an overview of her exhibit featuring contributions of African American women. Followed by Q&A. Register by email to receive Zoom link to join the presentation: contact@scrabbleschool.org, no later than Wednesday, 7 p.m. Presented by Scrabble School. 540/661-2013.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Goethe, Zoom, Thursday. Presented by Sammy Merrill. Zoom webinars open at 7:15 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. Prerecorded lecture will be followed by live Q&A. umw.edu/greatlives.
- Women United: Reset 2021 Virtual Event with Barbara Gustavson, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The author of “Permission to be Bold” and owner of Discover Next Step will guide you through this virtual workshop as she teaches you to develop new ways to think, respond, connect and influence so you can unleash your inner bold. $20 Women United Members; $25 non-members. Zoom link provided on registration. To register, text RUWWOMENUNITED to 41444; or visit rappahannockunitedway.org/women-united.
- King George–Dahlgren Rotary Club open house, March 3, noon. Introduce yourself or your business to fellow community members with interests in community service. For more information, visit facebook.com/TheRotaryClubOfKingGeorgeDahlgren. Zoom: edwardjones.zoom.us/j/94330730618?, password: TG1NaDRpMjV4dEdMNDRtclJmbVg1dz09; or call 301/715-8592, Meeting ID: 943 3073 0618, Passcode: 656106
- “Winning the War Against Paper Clutter,” Zoom, March 4, 1–3 p.m. Learn what makes paper management so challenging, strategies for clearing paper clutter and daily management, what papers to keep and what can be pitched. Develop habits that will make it possible to prevent future paper clutter nightmares. $20. Advance registration required. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/lifelong-learning, call 804/333-6824, or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Meet local food co-op vendors, Zoom, March 5, 6–7 p.m. With Michael Carter of Carter Family Farms in Orange County, Ryan Mooney of Kuleana Coffee Roasters in Fredericksburg, and Rachael Jarvis of Walnut Hollow Naturals in Caroline County. Sponsored Fredericksburg Food Co-op. fxbgfoodcoop@gmail.com.
- King George Litter Clean Up, March 6, 9 a.m. to noon. Remove litter from along Route 3 in King George County. Wear closed-toed shoes and bring a reusable water bottle. FOR will provide gloves, trash bags and litter getters. All COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed. Volunteers must register in advance at riverfriends.org/event/volunteer-king-george-litter-clean-up. brent.hunsinger@riverfriends.org.
- “Conversation with the Registrars,” Zoom, March 9, 10 a.m. Informal conversation with Registrars from Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George counties. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area. Register at lwvfra@gmail.com. Zoom link will be sent to you the day before. For more information email cathiebraman@gmail.com.
- Oyster Shellabration, March 27. Pick up 1–3 p.m., Zoom tasting 6 p.m. $50–$120. Event crafted for both oyster-lovers and anyone who wants to learn how to enjoy oysters. Package includes raw oysters, a shucking knife, oyster toppings, recipe cards and access to a virtual tasting experience. Choose a 24-count oyster package or a 75-count oyster package. Pick up in Fredericksburg, Warrenton or Sperryville. Packages must be ordered in advance. riverfriends.org/event/oyster-shellabration. 540/373-3448 ext 152.
MEETINGS
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Large group meeting. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.