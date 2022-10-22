Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS

Mental health march, meet at VRE station, today, 2 p.m. Models and other participants will march down Caroline Street to help bring awareness to mental health issues and highlight assistance and information already in place. Presented by Fredericksburg Fashion Week.

FXBG 4 Ukraine Art Auction and Reception, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., today, 2–5 p.m. Reception and final bidding. $50. Artwork can be viewed and bids can be made through 4 p.m. at fxbg4ukraine.org.

Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area 4th Tuesday Program, Zoom, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Information about Master Gardener College. Free. Pre-register at mgacra.org.

Virtual author talks: Kate Quinn, author of “The Diamond Eye,” Tuesday, 7–8 p.m. Free. Register and submit questions at librarypoint.org/lsc-authors.

Holistic Approach to Healthy Weight Loss, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, noon–1 p.m. Amy Taft unravels the complex problem of our struggle with extra pounds, including why there is so much more to the solution than “moving more and eating less.” fredericksburgfood.coop.

Trunk or Treat, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center main parking lot, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway, Wednesday, 4:30–6:30 p.m. Free. Participants are encouraged to dress in costume.

Celebrating Sustainability in Fredericksburg, online and Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway, Wednesday, 6–7:30 pm. Learn about environmental initiatives of the city of Fredericksburg and University of Mary Washington. To attend online, register at fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

Congressional Candidates Meet & Greet, Zoom, Wednesday, 7–9 p.m. District 7 candidates U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) and Supervisor Yesli Vega (R) and District 10 candidates Hung Cao (R) and U.S. Representative Jennifer Wexton (D) have been invited to share their views and answer questions from the audience. Registration required at bit.ly/3RTtjlJ. Participants may submit questions for the candidates at bit.ly/3Mb9yVq.

Barbecue and dancing fundraiser, Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Barbecue meal and dancing for $20 per adult. Children eat free with paying adult. Carry-out is available. Benefits the Blue Ridge Chorale.

Halloween 5K and Monster Mile, Embrey Mill Park, 1600 Mine Road, Stafford, Saturday, 8–10 a.m. Races and costume contest. 5K registration is $35–$40. Monster Mile registration for ages 12 and younger is $20–$25. Proceeds benefit Project Lifesaver with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Register at runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=86385&eventId=551075.

Trunk or Treat, Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd., Saturday, 4–6 p.m. Treats and dogs available for adoption. Free. ODHS is accepting canned dog food donations. olddominionhumanesociety.org.

Gothic Ghosts, Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St., Saturday, 5:30–7:30 p.m. and 7:30–9:30 p.m. Live readings of the most hair-raising tales by the early republic’s gothic writers. $20. Light refreshments will be served. Spaces limited. 540/371-1494; bit.ly/3RO7MuW.

The Fall Soirée, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Saturday, 7 p.m.–midnight. Dinner and dancing. Harold Melvin’s Bluenotes, The Intruders Revue, The Unifics along with DJ Darrell Scott and DJ Marvelous. Hosted by Comedian Laughin Lenny. Doors open 6 p.m. $75. 301/221-4855; the-fall-soiree-tickets.eventbrite.com.

Internet installation technician training, RCC’s Glenns campus, 12745 College Drive, Saluda, Saturday and Oct. 30 and Nov. 5 and 6, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Upon completion of the class, students will be offered a guaranteed job interview. 804/758-6794; or email kclifton@rappahannock.edu.

“Remembering Your Roots,” Northumberland Public Library, Heathsville, Nov. 1, 8 and 15, 10 a.m.–noon. Lead by Hilary Darby and Marsha Benya, founding members of Northern Neck Kindred Spirits. Advance registration and tuition payment of $35 required. Discounts available. rappahannock.edu/rill.

Germanna Community College Fredericksburg area campus tour, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Nov. 3, noon. Report to V. Earl Dickinson Building and check in at front of lobby. Free. Register at bit.ly/GCCTours.

“Tourism Talk — Where We Are and Where We Hope to Be,” Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St., Nov. 3, 10 a.m. MC Morris provides a brief overview of the past year and talks about what is on the horizon for city tourism. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Evening with an Expert: “Voices Strong, Voices True: African American History at the Museum,” FAM, 907 Princess Anne St., Nov. 3, 7–8:30 p.m. Presented by Gaila Sims. Free. RSVP at famva.org/evening-with-an-expert-with-dr-gaila-sims.

Fall bazaar, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., Nov. 4, 6–8 p.m., and Nov. 5, 8:30–1 p.m. Features handmade gift items. Baked goods and lunch will also be available for purchase. Silent auction of Festival of Wreaths. Proceeds benefit the church. Park in Charlotte Street parking lot.

“Thanks to our Veterans: Let’s Talk,” Unionville Brewery Company, 24333 Narrow Gauge Road, Unionville, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Hosted by Orange County American Legion Post 156, Veterans of Foreign Wars James Madison Post 2217 and Horse & Soul Counselling to reach out to all veterans to help support and advise them on issues that are important to them. Keynote speakers Michael Wade and Katherine Rosemond. hayesfam3@gmail.com; or jtmorey65@yahoo.com.

Fall craft show, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave., Nov. 5, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Free admissions and parking. Concessions available for purchase. fredericksburgfair.org.

MEETINGS

Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Wednesday. Sue Henderson speaks about the Stafford County Museum and Cultural Center, and Jane Conner speaks about the history of Stafford County. Dinners are $35, cash or check at the door. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m.; presentation at 7:30 p.m. Make reservations no later than 1 p.m. Monday at cwrtf.org; 540/361-2105; or info@cwrtf.org.

Nar-Anon, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., parish life center room 100, Thursdays, 7 p.m. For anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction. 540/840-5230; 540/538-6978; cushingwr@gmail.com; or wandasj823@gmail.com.

Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.

Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online and in person, first and third Tuesdays of each month, 7:30 p.m. Meeting information at rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.

Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, first and third Saturdays of each month. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.