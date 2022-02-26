Community calendar

CLASSES / EVENTS
- GED information sessions, online or in-person, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Rappahannock Community College staff discuss requirements and benefits to obtaining a GED certificate. For adults 18 years and older. Free. Individuals could also qualify for tuition-free spring GED Boot Camp. Register and get more information at 804/333-6829.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Sandra Day O’Connor, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Evan Thomas, author of “First.” Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Dolly Parton, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Sarah Smarsh, author of “She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs.” Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Evening with an Expert: Years of Turmoil: Fredericksburg’s Women Confront Crisis and War, Fredericksburg Area Museum, Thursday, 7–8:30 p.m. With John Hennessy. $20 FAM members; $25 non-members. Attendance limited; face covering required. famva.org.
- Prosper Community: Building a Budget, online, March 7, 7–7:30 p.m. Free financial workshop. Register by email to mfowler@rappahannockunitedway.org.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: Sylvia Plath, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, March 8, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Heather Clark, author of “Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath.” Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Great Lives Lecture Series: C.S. Lewis, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, March 10, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Devin Brown, author of “A Life Observed: A Spiritual Biography of C.S. Lewis.” Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Brides on a Budget, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane, March 12, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Budget friendly vendors, newlyweds sell their gently used wedding items. Free admision. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary. FOPlodge15auxiliary@gmail.com.
- Annual teacher job fair, Kettle Run High School, 7403 Academic Ave, Nokesville, March 12, 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Fauquier County Public Schools. Registration required. jobs.fauquiercounty.gov.
- “An Evening with the Stars” gala, Holiday Inn Conference Center, 20 Sanford Drive, March 12, 6 p.m. Includes silent auction, three-course dinner, DJ and keynote speaker. $65. Tickets at Eventbrite.com. Hosted by Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg. For more information contact Normine Allen–Brown at NormineAllenbrown@msn.com.
MEETINGS
- Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters, online, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. rappahannock.toastmastersclubs.org.
- Celebrate Recovery, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, Fridays, 7 p.m. Contact Bill for information at 804/238-4228.
- Stafford County Toastmasters, Zoom, Saturday. Visit staffordcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or contact toastmasterdavematthews@gmail.com for more information.